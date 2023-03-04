HICKORY — The Dead Sea Scrolls will be discussed during a free public event at Hickory Church of Christ.

The church invites everyone to hear an informative speaker in its mini-lectureship on the Dead Sea Scrolls. With the Scrolls, our oldest Old Testament texts are moved back by more than 1,000 years. Come hear about the impact these documents that were found in the 1940s have had in helping with understanding Testament texts.

The mini-lectureship takes place at Hickory Church of Christ on Friday, April 14, from 7-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Free child care will be provided, along with refreshments on Friday and a free lunch on Saturday.

Pre-registration is required for the event. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/HCOCDeadSea. Registration can also be completed by calling 828-464-4983 or by emailing office@hickorychurch.org.

Registration deadline is April 9.

Attendees will learn how the Dead Sea Scrolls were found and what they tell us about the scriptures. The speaker is Howard Younger, a doctoral student whose previous theological studies focused primarily on the Dead Sea Scrolls. A question-and-answer forum will take place after each session.

Hickory Church of Christ meets at 1218 Fairgrove Church Road in Hickory.

Hickory Church of Christ has served the area for more than 75 years.

To learn more about the church or to schedule a personal Bible study, visit www.hickorychurch.org or www.facebook.com/HCOC111 or email office@hickorychurch.org.