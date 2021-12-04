Darkness crucial to creation

Yet, often we attempt to banish the darkness. We string up lights or set up candelabras in an attempt to justify our priority of light over darkness. We dismiss the fundamental goodness of night and seek to abolish it.

Recently, a member of my congregation complained about the fancy new lights that have been installed along our city’s promenade from 7th Avenue to the downtown area. The City Walk lights are so bright that they preclude his observation of the stars. In the first chapter of Genesis, God also created the stars and called them “good.” We need dark to enjoy the stars.

Darkness contains an aspect of holiness that too often our theologies fail to accommodate. Yet, darkness is crucial to creation. The seed needs the darkness of the earth to sprout into a new shoot. The embryo requires the darkness of the womb to grow into a life that can be sustained. Genesis teaches us that life ushers forth from the deep darkness.

In this season of shorter days and longer nights, of increased darkness, may we remember that the God of Heaven created all things — light and darkness — and called them all “good.” God did not banish the darkness, rather God put it in its proper place, granting to the dark its own time and season. May we also remember that God, who many understand to be the light of the world, is present in the mist of all darkness, making it holy.

The Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.