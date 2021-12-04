Darkness crucial to creation

A few weeks ago, the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council (CVIC) presented a program on light and darkness that invited speakers from the Hindu, Jewish and Christian traditions.
At the confluence of the light-inspired festivals of Diwali, Hanukkah and Advent, and as the days grow shorter, we are reminded of how light and dark are important elements in each of our religious traditions. This is a time of year that invites us to reflect on our relationship to light and darkness. Can we experience the holy within the dark?
In the first chapter of Genesis, we read that God separated the light from the dark and called it “good.” God placed lights in the sky to separate day from night as a means of ordering days and seasons and to give light to those who inhabit the Earth. God also made two impressive lights — one “greater” and one “lesser” — to rule at different times. God made both evening and morning and called it “good.”
In the CVIC panel, both the Christian and the Hindu speakers expressed an appreciation for darkness as a time for rest and rejuvenation. From the very beginning of our stories, darkness is an essential element. We need darkness, times of quiet and stillness, in order to thrive. Night provides a time for rest and restoration. This is true for many creatures but is especially true for humans who are diurnal and by their very nature are more active during the day.
Yet, often we attempt to banish the darkness. We string up lights or set up candelabras in an attempt to justify our priority of light over darkness. We dismiss the fundamental goodness of night and seek to abolish it.
Recently, a member of my congregation complained about the fancy new lights that have been installed along our city’s promenade from 7th Avenue to the downtown area. The City Walk lights are so bright that they preclude his observation of the stars. In the first chapter of Genesis, God also created the stars and called them “good.” We need dark to enjoy the stars.
Darkness contains an aspect of holiness that too often our theologies fail to accommodate. Yet, darkness is crucial to creation. The seed needs the darkness of the earth to sprout into a new shoot. The embryo requires the darkness of the womb to grow into a life that can be sustained. Genesis teaches us that life ushers forth from the deep darkness.
In this season of shorter days and longer nights, of increased darkness, may we remember that the God of Heaven created all things — light and darkness — and called them all “good.” God did not banish the darkness, rather God put it in its proper place, granting to the dark its own time and season. May we also remember that God, who many understand to be the light of the world, is present in the mist of all darkness, making it holy.
The Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.