Courage, kindness, honesty, love

This holiday season, the Hickory Community Theatre presented a sweet seasonal play that was a re-imagining of Clement Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” The show imagines the antics of a young girl and her best friend, a mouse named Amos, who travel to the North Pole to save Christmas from a duo of rogue elves.

The pair is successful, and Amos eagerly anticipates the presents that Santa will leave him on Christmas Eve. As Amos outlines a long wish list, Santa explains that the best gifts do not come in packages. Rather, they involve the heart in things like courage, kindness, honesty, and love. Santa goes on to explain that the adventure Amos has had is better than anything that could be boxed or wrapped, saying: “If you don’t make life an adventure, what’s the use? You never change, you never grow.”

Santa’s wisdom resonates with me especially as we come to the turning of another calendar year. Our lives are not marked by the possessions we acquire but by the quality of our days, by the gifts of love and kindness that we share. Adventure comes in many forms and making life an adventure requires a willingness to risk encounter with new things and new ideas.

As we spend our final day in 2022 and look forward to what awaits us in 2023, I wonder if we can do so with a sense of adventure that will benefit our community collectively and individually. The start of a new year often brings with it lists of commitments and aspirations for self-improvement. What if 2023 saw a collective commitment to adventures that improve our hearts? How would our community change, if we all were to embrace adventures that build up courage, kindness, honesty, and love? Following are a few humble suggestions for how such adventures might take shape.

Courage — Courage is employed any time a person moves out of a comfort zone or faces a fear. Whether it is a restaurant where the menu is printed in a foreign language or a part of town that is off your regular route — try going someplace where everything feels different in 2023.

Kindness — Put simply, acts of kindness make the world better and create bridges of compassion across lines of difference. Consider connecting with a new-to-you community agency or nonprofit organization this year in order to practice kindness in a place or with a population that challenges assumptions.

Honesty — Sometimes being honest with ourselves is more difficult than truth-telling to others, yet honesty and humility go hand in hand. In the year ahead seek out opportunities for self-assessment that might be difficult and make space for the personal growth that comes with it.

Love — Loving those who look, smell, behave, speak, think, etc. differently takes intention, but love of self and neighbor is one of the commandments that cuts across myriad traditions and cultures. In 2023 articulate (even if only to yourself) what you find to be most unlovable and work toward identifying something to love in that situation, person, place, or thing.

These ideas are simply meant to get the ball rolling — or, as in the case of New Year’s Eve, to get the ball dropping. The new year has infinite potential for adventure. May we each choose our own adventures that will change hearts and grow our community in courage, kindness, honesty, and love.