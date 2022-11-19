Corinth Reformed Church offers Thanksgiving service

HICKORY — Corinth Reformed Church at 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, will host the 54th annual community Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov 24.

For more than half a century Corinth has hosted a service on Thanksgiving Day for the whole community, led by faith leaders from the Protestant, Catholic, and Jewish congregations.

The service will be streamed live and available for later viewing at corinthtoday.org/live.

The Rev. Bob Thompson, pastor of Corinth Reformed Church, will be the preacher.

The prelude by Unifour Brass Ensemble will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include a tribute to active military and veterans just prior to the start of the service.

The offering will support the Ukraine Crisis Response Fund through Church World Service.