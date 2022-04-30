Complete joy, eternal pleasure, permanent home

So what’s Jesus been up to for the last 2,000 years? He told the disciples he was going to prepare a place for them. He is also tying up loose ends here so that a new heaven and new earth can replace this one.

Because I think we all need encouragement, I’m only focusing on the world to come. The New Testament speaks of it mostly in metaphor and glimpses. It does this because we lack the ability to truly understand it, given that we are still children pervaded by sin. I compare it to a young man with a bicycle who is told he is getting something wonderful. He imagines his bike is being painted when instead he’s getting a Lamborghini. Our ability is limited both by what we wrongly imagine and because what we are receiving so far exceeds our ability to conceive it. Thinking John’s description in Revelation must mean that the streets of heaven are paved with gold is just this kind of mistake.

Rather than defining physical qualities, I want to help us imagine this new world using a passage from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby.” It ends with these words: “Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgiastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter — tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther…and one fine morning — So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”

Fitzgerald describes a hope that in this life we may know ultimate fulfillment, but he also captures the futility of knowing this world cannot provide it. The great news is that God has something planned incomparably better than a Lamborghini. Our experience of an orgiastic present will happen when our problematic natures and their effects on this world are replaced by a world where inhibition is irrelevant and joy, satisfaction and fulfillment are ordinary.

Lest you doubt, David says in Psalm 16:11 that “in God’s presence there is fullness of joy and in his right hand there are pleasures forever.” As perfected people in a world where there is no darkness, only light from Christ at its center shining on and through us, nothing will undermine our experience.

Our orgiastic future will involve experiencing the fulfillment of what we were made for without inhibition, compromise or end. David is describing the exact same thing. But it is not just stimulation. It is also security and wholeness. In Psalm 15:5, David says that the one who lives with God “will never be shaken.” That means we will be permanently secure and have a permanent home.

Jesus compares his work to a groom preparing a new home for his bride. Can you imagine the love and care, the creativity, the planning? If this world and we ourselves are faint, fallen versions of that, imagine life untainted by all that haunts us now. I’m sure we will understand then why the Cross was worth it.

Dr. Chris Simmons is a member of the pastoral care staff at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.