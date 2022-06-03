Community makes us better

Community has been on my mind a lot recently. Would more cooperation and learning to live with one another help this dark world have more light? I feel like I’m like a duck on a calm looking lake, and my webbed feet are paddling furiously. My hope is thinking on community will help us each be more than we are today and even better tomorrow for having gathered together.

The definition I’m thinking of defines community as a group of people come together for a common interest, goal or purpose. I’m part of many communities in my life; familial, spiritual, religious, professional, age-based groups, marital status, musical interest, the area or town in which I live. My list and yours can go on. But community for me is more. For each group of individuals that are included in community, I’m looking to have relationship with them.

Friends, I’m not looking to belong to community for the sake of belonging; my search for community has always been about knowing and being known. Yes, that is a form of belonging, but I believe it to be a deeper sense of that which is innately born into us, created within us to know and be known to the core of who we are: ones who are loved, understood and are who we are in relationship with not only self, but the other.

Some knowing has to come from within; an understanding of self that helps us believe in ourselves and move forward in life always becoming something new. The thing that I have found is that community actually becomes easier to know self and others, and God, when we belong and participate in with others, particularly our faith communities. Community creates good — messy, disordered, maybe chaotic at times, but still good.

For community, what begins as a common interest, if you will, becomes a purpose, a way of life — The Way of Life from the One who offers us life then shared with you and me. The writer of Hebrews (10.24-25) says, “Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another…” Life in community helps us become more than what can be on our own. Community gives us support and accountability; community shows us and the world that it CAN be better, if we will hold each other up — both in truth and with merciful love.

We are better human beings when we work and live and love together. Life in community isn’t always easy. It can be messy and complicated, but it can also create beauty — in the people and in our world.

Brothers and sisters of this community, I invite you to join; reconnect with your faith community. Community in its best sense, can help each of us be better people and collectively then — the community — greater and greater, becomes more and you, become more by being part of us. You are known and can know.

May the One who is community bring you back or keep you in community. God’s blessings, my friends. I look forward to seeing you in our gatherings of community.

The Rev. Lori Blocker is associated pastor at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory.