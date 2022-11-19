 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community invited to Advent festival at church

HICKORY — Members of the community are invited to prepare for Christmas and celebrate the Advent season at an Advent festival. This event is free and open to the public. It will take place at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, located on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus, on Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors can drop in between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During the Advent festival, visitors are invited to create an Advent wreath, make Christmas ornaments, decorate Christmas cookies, learn about the Advent season, and more. Members of St. Andrew’s will be present during the festival to answer questions about the Advent season.

The word "Advent" is derived from the Latin word “adventus,” which means “coming.” Advent is a season observed in most Christian denominations as a time of both preparation for the celebration of Christ coming into the world on Christmas, and in anticipating the second coming of Christ.

Founded as “the college church,” St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church is located at 629 Eighth St., NE, in Hickory. Parking for the Advent festival is available along Seventh Avenue, NE, and in the church parking lot, which is accessible from Seventh Avenue, NE. Register for free at www.tinyurl.com/Advent-Festival to ensure sufficient supplies for this event.

