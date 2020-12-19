Column: Your arms are too short

An open invitation was sent out to all the classrooms at Ruth Elementary School, that anyone interested being in the school band needed to come to the activity room. So, when the day came, I was ready! My favorite TV show at the time was “Howdy Doody," with Buffalo Bob and Clare-A-Bell, who later would go on to become Captain Kangaroo. The latter character played a trombone on the show, so this was the musical instrument I wanted to play.

At the activities room, I stood in line waiting for my opportunity. Wow! This would be a dream come true! Imagine me playing the same musical instrument as Clare-A-Bell. This was a chance of a lifetime and I couldn’t believe that it was happening to me. I didn’t know that first-graders were allowed to make that much noise.

Eventually, it came my turn to declare what instrument I would like to play. “I would like to play the trombone,” was my response. Then I heard the most devastating words I had ever heard, “Your arms are too short! Next!” Boy, that wasn’t the words I wanted to hear! How devastating it was for a first-grader to hear those words. So I went back to my classroom downhearted and disappointed.