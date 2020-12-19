Column: Your arms are too short

An open invitation was sent out to all the classrooms at Ruth Elementary School, that anyone interested being in the school band needed to come to the activity room. So, when the day came, I was ready! My favorite TV show at the time was “Howdy Doody," with Buffalo Bob and Clare-A-Bell, who later would go on to become Captain Kangaroo. The latter character played a trombone on the show, so this was the musical instrument I wanted to play.
At the activities room, I stood in line waiting for my opportunity. Wow! This would be a dream come true! Imagine me playing the same musical instrument as Clare-A-Bell. This was a chance of a lifetime and I couldn’t believe that it was happening to me. I didn’t know that first-graders were allowed to make that much noise.
Eventually, it came my turn to declare what instrument I would like to play. “I would like to play the trombone,” was my response. Then I heard the most devastating words I had ever heard, “Your arms are too short! Next!” Boy, that wasn’t the words I wanted to hear! How devastating it was for a first-grader to hear those words. So I went back to my classroom downhearted and disappointed.
This was one of many occasions that I would be told that I did not have the talent to do what I was seeking to do. Later on in my school life, I was not fast enough to be on the track team; not strong enough to be on the football team; not tall enough to be on the basketball team; not good enough to be on the baseball team! One dead-end street after another! What might God have been trying to say to me at that time in my life? Maybe it was God’s way of saying to me, “Bob don’t waste your time on something that I have not given you gifts to do. There will be other things I will have for you to do; things I have given you talents and the ability to accomplish.”
So, I found other outlets that allowed me to accomplish some of my dreams. I made the basketball team at the local Salvation Army and in spite of being short. I became one of the top scorers on the team. I pitched for the Saxton Mill Baseball Team with the second best won/loss record for the season. While my first choice could not be realized, Plan B worked just fine.
In his letter to the Romans, the Apostle Paul informs the Christian congregation he had intended to visit them much sooner, but things kept getting in his way. So, Paul had to revert to Plan B. It was not his first choice, but it was one of his options. He would go down the pathway that was available to him. As in the poem by Robert Burns, he took “The Road Not Taken,” and it was this road that made all the difference in his advancement of the Gospel.
Giving up is the easy thing to do; but continuing the journey of life wherever it may lead is the challenging part of life. While some pathways seem to offer very little reward, they may turn out to be some of the most rewarding experiences in our life. Discovering what God is doing in our Plan B is discovering something about our destiny in life, and what we are capable of doing and becoming.
If you find yourself in a situation in which “Your Arms are Too Short,” try Plan B!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!