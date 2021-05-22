Column: Why do we pray?

Have you ever wondered about the purpose and benefit of prayer? The first reason to pray that many people think of is … “because the Bible says so and it promises that God will gives us what we need.” Jesus said in Matthew 7:7, 7 “Ask, and it will be given you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.” (NRSV) I really like that verse, but whenever I request something it feels like I’m asking a Magic 8 Ball expecting the answer “hazy, try again.”
Now don’t get me wrong. I am super confident that God hears and even knows our prayer before we speak the words. The Apostle Paul said in Romans 8:26 that the Spirit helps us when we do not know how to pray and that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words. (paraphrased)
Many of us know what the Bible says and still wonder, “Does prayer matter? Does God answer prayer? Does prayer change anything?”
The short answer is “YES!” However, if we only look for answers, we are misled to believe that if we pray long enough, loud enough, eloquently enough, and petition God with people from all 50 states then God will have no choice but to answer our prayer. Maybe then God will give us a miracle, stop wars, prevent natural disasters, and help us score an A on our test.
Exaggerated like this, it is easy to see how prayer is often misunderstood and misused. Prayer is not a requisition form or a system by which we lobby before God. No. Prayer is a conversation with God. Conversations are not about answers, they are about engaging in relationship. They involve sharing company with someone. Deep conversations promote discovery.
So, does prayer change anything? Yes. It often changes us more than it changes God or the circumstances of life.
When I was a boy, my grandpa used to play a game with me and my brother. He would reach into his pocket and pull out some change. He would then clutch a few coins in both hands and say “If you can get it. You can keep it.” My brother and I would wrestle his arms trying to pry open his fingers. We would climb on his lap and work feverishly to get those nickels, pennies and dimes. Once we finally captured the treasure, we would scream with delight.
When I got older, I realized the true value of this game had nothing to do with grandpa giving up the coins. The money was insignificant. The best part of the game was laughing, playing and sitting on grandpa’s lap.
The same is true of prayer. If we are only after the coins, God’s hand is seen as a way to pay the rent, heal the sickness or get through the crisis. After we gain the prize, the hand means little to us — so we return to our stubborn independence and selfish habits.
Those who are only concerned with tangible results miss the best reward of prayer — which is quality time with a loving God who desires a deep and abiding relationship with you and me.
Prayer time is important, not because we get what we ask for, but because God wants to remind us who and whose we are — and that, my friends, is powerful! Amen.