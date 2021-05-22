Column: Why do we pray?

Have you ever wondered about the purpose and benefit of prayer? The first reason to pray that many people think of is … “because the Bible says so and it promises that God will gives us what we need.” Jesus said in Matthew 7:7, 7 “Ask, and it will be given you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.” (NRSV) I really like that verse, but whenever I request something it feels like I’m asking a Magic 8 Ball expecting the answer “hazy, try again.”

Now don’t get me wrong. I am super confident that God hears and even knows our prayer before we speak the words. The Apostle Paul said in Romans 8:26 that the Spirit helps us when we do not know how to pray and that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words. (paraphrased)

Many of us know what the Bible says and still wonder, “Does prayer matter? Does God answer prayer? Does prayer change anything?”

The short answer is “YES!” However, if we only look for answers, we are misled to believe that if we pray long enough, loud enough, eloquently enough, and petition God with people from all 50 states then God will have no choice but to answer our prayer. Maybe then God will give us a miracle, stop wars, prevent natural disasters, and help us score an A on our test.