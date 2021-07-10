Column: We must turn from our wicked ways

Hi, all. Greetings to each of you this fine Saturday morning.

We started this month with the idea that we, in America, need to repent to God for all our sins. We, as a nation, like Israel, have fallen from God’s grace, and the only way back is to repent.

The prophet Isaiah was informing the Israelites that if they would turn to the only wise God for their salvation then God would heal the land. He reminded them and us that God is our eternal comforter, redeemer and savior.

God will pardon us of our sins if we will forsake our past and turn to him. The fleeting pleasure of sin in our lives will never be worth the extreme price we must pay for it. God’s judgment is holy. He will not tarry while unholiness persists in his covenant people. Deliverance is of God and not of man. The greatest success in the world is being obedient to the will of God.

Sin is real, and God knew that we couldn’t rid ourselves of sin. Therefore, he sent his only son to help us get rid of sin in our lives. Systemic racism, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, defund the police, gun violence, murder, drug abuse, low achievement in school kids’ performance — all are signs of a nation in trouble. A nation that is trying to depend on man’s laws, legislation and politics to solve the problems, but man can’t do it.