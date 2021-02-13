Column: Treasure those who walk alongside us

We often talk of the life of faith as a pilgrimage or journey in which we mold our own footsteps to those of a great spiritual leader. One of my favorite episodes in Christian scripture is when two of Jesus’ disciples were walking the road to Emmaus and discussing events that had just transpired in Jerusalem. A stranger joined them and walked alongside them until they reached their home and they invited him to dinner. It was not until the stranger broke bread at their table that their hearts burned within them and they realized had been accompanied the whole way by the resurrected Christ.

I wonder how often we walk alongside people — or allow them to walk alongside us — not fully understanding the impact they will have on our lives. If you had asked eighth-grade me who would have influenced me for decades to come, I likely would not have responded with the name of my social studies teacher. But like many skillful leaders, Beverly remained a constant and steady presence in my life — guiding, revealing, inspiring — always with quiet humility and genuine friendship.

When we look for the presence of God around us, do we see it in flashy, attention-grabbing personalities, or do we feel it in the gentle accompaniment of mentors and friends? Do we realize it in earthquake and storm, or a still, small voice? Where do we encounter those who make our hearts burn and our journeys light?

I suspect that if we take the time to pause our own chatter and slow our own pace, we might just find a glimpse of the divine in the one who falls in step beside us, walks with us throughout all life’s journeys, and encourages us to be our own authentic selves.

The Rev. Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the interim campus pastor of Lenoir-Rhyne University.