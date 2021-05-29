Column: To heal, we must move toward grief

You’ve been through the wringer. The COVID numbers in Catawba County are going lower and lower every week, and things feel like they’re slowly getting brighter and brighter than they’ve been in over a year. But what have you, personally, been through? Have you lost loved ones to this pandemic disease? Have you lost loved ones to non-COVID-related death? You have missed out on births and celebrations and growing grandchildren. Your families have missed out on social interactions at school, and career opportunities, and religious milestones. You had to place your aging parents in assisted living and then you weren’t able to visit them. You had to drop someone off for surgery instead of going into the hospital with them to hold their hand. You had to cancel the big party, and figure out how to navigate your job through COVID. You may have lost your job, or your home, or your livelihood. And being glued to your social media of choice has awakened you to the brokenness and injustices in our society and country.