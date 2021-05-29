Column: To heal, we must move toward grief

How are you doing, Hickory? I want you to take a moment — 10 to 30 seconds — and actually consider that question. How. Are. YOU?
You’ve been through the wringer. The COVID numbers in Catawba County are going lower and lower every week, and things feel like they’re slowly getting brighter and brighter than they’ve been in over a year. But what have you, personally, been through? Have you lost loved ones to this pandemic disease? Have you lost loved ones to non-COVID-related death? You have missed out on births and celebrations and growing grandchildren. Your families have missed out on social interactions at school, and career opportunities, and religious milestones. You had to place your aging parents in assisted living and then you weren’t able to visit them. You had to drop someone off for surgery instead of going into the hospital with them to hold their hand. You had to cancel the big party, and figure out how to navigate your job through COVID. You may have lost your job, or your home, or your livelihood. And being glued to your social media of choice has awakened you to the brokenness and injustices in our society and country.
It’s been hard. And I’m here to tell you that it’s OK to grieve.
Grief is an emotion that most people don’t want to or don’t know how to deal with. As a pastor, I spend a lot of time with grief. Grief is not something to fear. I think it is one of the emotions that most deeply links us to our humanity. To grieve is to love. In my Christian tradition, we see Jesus grieving the death of his good friend, Lazarus.
Perhaps in your life, your grief has come out lately as frustration, or helplessness, or anger. Maybe you’ve been trying to keep it from showing itself with cocktails or exercise or antidepressants. Since people don’t know how to grieve, it is normal American behavior to try to distance ourselves from the pain and sadness of loss in any way that can dull our senses and make us “feel better.”
But most grief experts agree that the best way to grieve is to move toward our pain and sadness instead of away from it. When we move toward our grief, with proper encouragement, we can continue moving through it, ultimately ending up in a beneficial place of growth and change, instead of in self-destructive cycles of sadness and pain.
And there is a lot of grief to be moved toward, personally and collectively. There is a lot of lament to be shared. I pray that you give yourself the permission and time to grieve. I pray that your religious and community leaders create ritualized spaces of lament for public grief, and that your friends and loved ones don’t make you feel uncomfortable for your feelings. Let’s not jump too quickly to the parties without acknowledging the pain that we have endured. I pray that encouragement will find you as you move toward your grief, and I know that you will come out stronger on the other side.