Column: Seek the opposite of fear

In a letter of encouragement written to a young pastor, the apostle Paul wrote, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of self-discipline.” That comes from 2 Timothy 1:7. Other translations replace self-discipline with “a sound mind.”
In the context of this letter of encouragement, we might interpret that the opposite of fear is not recklessness or carelessness, but power, love and sound judgment or self-discipline. Those opposites are also blessings God has given us. Through the Holy Spirit, we have power. We are loved abundantly and immeasurably by God. And when we were created in God’s image, we were given a sound mind, the seeds of self-discipline to nurture within ourselves.
There are other blessings God offers to us. God has worked throughout the ages to bring about incredible things. God works through science, through medicine, through research and writers and artists and teachers and preachers and students and readers and worshippers.
Many of us are fearful. We fear uncertainties and the unknown. We fear a lack of health, or a lack of provisions, or a lack of relationships, or a lack of worth. To dismiss those fears with a brief verse of scripture taken out of context denies the depth and breadth of the word of God, and could cause injury to those seeking validation or solidarity, or just simply a listening ear.
God has promised to provide us with what we need to face the journeys ahead of us, even when we are fearful about embarking on those journeys. God’s promises to us are filled with opportunities for hope: that even when the world feels turned upside down, God is with us; that in the presence of strife or struggle or oppression, God’s justice will prevail; that while we may be filled to overflowing with questions and doubts, God’s love for us is sure.
God invites us to love our neighbors, and to love ourselves. Practicing that kind of love is also loving God. Setting aside fear, we can love our neighbors, by sharing in conversations and building relationships, letting go of assumptions, by minimizing our own risk to other people who may be vulnerable. We can set aside our fear of the unknown by relying on what God has already promised us: power and love and a sound mind. We can love our neighbors and ourselves and our Creator by humbly admitting that we do not have all the answers and listening for the wisdom and discernment of the Holy Spirit.
We love God, and others, and ourselves in relationship. When we use the power we have to share wisdom and knowledge, when we love others and encourage the making of good choices, when we exercise our sound mind and self discipline and good judgment, we’re following God’s call. In the times when we are fearful, may we be reminded that God loves us and is always with us. If we are tempted to act on our fears, may we remember that God invites us to love others and love ourselves.