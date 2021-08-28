Column: Seek the opposite of fear

God has promised to provide us with what we need to face the journeys ahead of us, even when we are fearful about embarking on those journeys. God’s promises to us are filled with opportunities for hope: that even when the world feels turned upside down, God is with us; that in the presence of strife or struggle or oppression, God’s justice will prevail; that while we may be filled to overflowing with questions and doubts, God’s love for us is sure.

God invites us to love our neighbors, and to love ourselves. Practicing that kind of love is also loving God. Setting aside fear, we can love our neighbors, by sharing in conversations and building relationships, letting go of assumptions, by minimizing our own risk to other people who may be vulnerable. We can set aside our fear of the unknown by relying on what God has already promised us: power and love and a sound mind. We can love our neighbors and ourselves and our Creator by humbly admitting that we do not have all the answers and listening for the wisdom and discernment of the Holy Spirit.