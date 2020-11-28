Column: Make house ready for the lord

In my tradition and in many other Christian denominations, this coming Sunday, Nov. 29, is the first day of the season of Advent. It marks the beginning of the new church year — and is a season spent waiting the birth of Jesus. The other day, as my elementary-aged daughters and I were riding around in the car they asked me whether Christmas was my favorite holiday. I told them that I actually like Christmas Eve more than Christmas.

I love our church’s family Christmas Eve service; children dressed as stars and angels, sheep and shepherds. There is always at least one child ready to march up to Mary and Joseph on the stage until they see all those people…then the tears for mom or dad to come to the rescue ring out over the singing of, "O Come All Ye Faithful."

I love the candles we light when we sing "Silent Night" in our sanctuary a few hours later; the sanctuary is packed and warm and when the ceiling lights dim and our candles are raised with our voices…yes, I love Christmas Eve more than Christmas.

I like those quiet moments when church services are done, the kids have gone to bed, and I can bask in front of my tree in the holiday glow and with a mocktail anticipating the next morning.