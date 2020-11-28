 Skip to main content
Column: Make house ready for the lord
MEDITATION

In my tradition and in many other Christian denominations, this coming Sunday, Nov. 29, is the first day of the season of Advent. It marks the beginning of the new church year — and is a season spent waiting the birth of Jesus. The other day, as my elementary-aged daughters and I were riding around in the car they asked me whether Christmas was my favorite holiday. I told them that I actually like Christmas Eve more than Christmas.

I love our church’s family Christmas Eve service; children dressed as stars and angels, sheep and shepherds. There is always at least one child ready to march up to Mary and Joseph on the stage until they see all those people…then the tears for mom or dad to come to the rescue ring out over the singing of, "O Come All Ye Faithful."

I love the candles we light when we sing "Silent Night" in our sanctuary a few hours later; the sanctuary is packed and warm and when the ceiling lights dim and our candles are raised with our voices…yes, I love Christmas Eve more than Christmas.

I like those quiet moments when church services are done, the kids have gone to bed, and I can bask in front of my tree in the holiday glow and with a mocktail anticipating the next morning.

I don’t have to tell you that this year Christmas Eve will not be like this at all. Most of our churches are opting for limited seating and small services or a prerecorded service to watch at home. And that is the right decision for sure. So, knowing that things will be different, you and I will have to look for different ways to prepare. We will have to make things ready for Jesus in a different way.

This poem by Mary Oliver, "Making the House Ready for the Lord," is a good start. Blessings on your Advent, friends and neighbors.

Dear Lord, I have swept and I have washed but

still nothing is as shining as it should be

for you. Under the sink, for example, is an

uproar of mice — it is the season of their

many children. What shall I do? And under the eaves

and through the walls the squirrels

have gnawed their ragged entrances — but it is the season

when they need shelter, so what shall I do? And

the raccoon limps into the kitchen and opens the cupboard

while the dog snores, the cat hugs the pillow;

what shall I do? Beautiful is the new snow falling

in the yard and the fox who is staring boldly

up the path, to the door. And still I believe you will

come, Lord: you will, when I speak to the fox,

the sparrow, the lost dog, the shivering sea-goose, know

that really I am speaking to you whenever I say,

as I do all morning and afternoon: Come in, Come in.

