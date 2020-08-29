Column: Look for signs of God's faithfulness, mercies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m having a love-hate relationship with 2020.

If ever there was going to be a year that would try my faith and test my patience, this is it. I have stood outside a hospital, begging to be allowed in to visit a critically ill church member. I have worn a mask to an invitation-only funeral. I have preached in an empty sanctuary to a video camera. I have canceled a slew of mission trips. I have had to postpone my own wedding and honeymoon — twice. I have missed vacations with family and celebrations with friends.

For someone who reads about and thinks about and talks about theology as much as I do, this is particularly unsettling. My calling and my deepest beliefs come from a radically incarnational God, who burst into human history to dwell among us. God could have remained cosmically-distanced, but opted instead to be right in the midst of our mess.

Life and ministry are hard and frustrating and often unfulfilling when I can’t do the same for other people. Though it seems to be our safest option for now, we were not made for distance. We were designed for proximity and relationship.