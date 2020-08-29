Column: Look for signs of God's faithfulness, mercies

I’m having a love-hate relationship with 2020.
If ever there was going to be a year that would try my faith and test my patience, this is it. I have stood outside a hospital, begging to be allowed in to visit a critically ill church member. I have worn a mask to an invitation-only funeral. I have preached in an empty sanctuary to a video camera. I have canceled a slew of mission trips. I have had to postpone my own wedding and honeymoon — twice. I have missed vacations with family and celebrations with friends.
For someone who reads about and thinks about and talks about theology as much as I do, this is particularly unsettling. My calling and my deepest beliefs come from a radically incarnational God, who burst into human history to dwell among us. God could have remained cosmically-distanced, but opted instead to be right in the midst of our mess.
Life and ministry are hard and frustrating and often unfulfilling when I can’t do the same for other people. Though it seems to be our safest option for now, we were not made for distance. We were designed for proximity and relationship.
I found words for these frustrations earlier this week as I read Lamentations. Lamentations is the cry of people who feel that God has abandoned them — or worse, turned his anger against them. To be clear, I don’t believe that God has abandoned us for even a moment of 2020. But some of the images of suffering and loss are all too familiar.
And yet, in the midst of this wailing and agony, there is one of the most beautiful, refreshingly honest confessions of faith in all of Scripture. “I will never forget this awful time, as I grieve over my loss. Yet I still dare to hope when I remember this: The faithful love of the LORD never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning.” (Lamentations 3:21-23, NIV).
There is a lot about 2020 that is awful. There is a lot to grieve. No one reading this paper today will ever forget this year. And yet, what I love about 2020 is that we can still dare to hope. We can begin each day with the confident expectation that God’s mercies are waiting for us.
When God shows up, it may not look like what we want or what we expect, but it is what we need. These days, I am being forced to slow down, to sit quietly, and to wait patiently — none of which are things that I particularly enjoy. But in the process, I’m changing. I’m not forgetting the pain and suffering around me, but I am looking more closely for signs of God’s faithfulness and his mercies.
I hope you’ll join me in that search today.
The Rev. Amy Rinehults is associate pastor at Corinth Reformed Church.
