Column: Let's repent and walk with God

Good morning again. I pray that we all had a good and prosperous week.

The favorite song of my great-grandmother, who died at (what we could best come up with) the age of 103, was “Walk With me Lord.” She would tell me stories of her life and the struggles that she had growing up in America as a Black, uneducated woman in the South.

She once told me of seeing her father being sold. She was born in slavery. Never heard her speak bad about white people. She only talked about God and the love of God.

I would often ask her, “Ma, (her nickname) why you never talk about people or never give up on people and why you always talk about the Lord?” Her reply was always the same. “Baby, God is the answer for all the things that are wrong in this world.” We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God, she would say, but the love of God will forgive us of our sins; but we must be wise enough to admit our sins and ask him to forgive us.