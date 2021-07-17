Column: Let's repent and walk with God

Good morning again. I pray that we all had a good and prosperous week.
The favorite song of my great-grandmother, who died at (what we could best come up with) the age of 103, was “Walk With me Lord.” She would tell me stories of her life and the struggles that she had growing up in America as a Black, uneducated woman in the South.
She once told me of seeing her father being sold. She was born in slavery. Never heard her speak bad about white people. She only talked about God and the love of God.
I would often ask her, “Ma, (her nickname) why you never talk about people or never give up on people and why you always talk about the Lord?” Her reply was always the same. “Baby, God is the answer for all the things that are wrong in this world.” We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God, she would say, but the love of God will forgive us of our sins; but we must be wise enough to admit our sins and ask him to forgive us.
“Roots” had came out on TV and as I watched it with all of America I would look at my great-grandma and say that she lived Jim Crow, she lived lynchings, she lived separate but not equal, she lived coloreds only, she went from ice in the bottom of the refrigerator to electric refrigerators, from wooden shack to the projects, from horse and buggy to a man walking on the moon, yet her hope, contentment, joy and peace were in her God.
Isaiah the prophet was saying the same thing to the Israelites: Repent, repent, repent. We as a nation don’t have to be destroyed if we would just repent was his message. God is going to send his only son to redeem His chosen people Israel, and that redeemer is our Lord and savior Jesus the Christ.
Ida Lipscomb Suber, my great-grandmother, left me with her song “Walk With me Lord” and I share that with you this Saturday. The song says walk with me Lord, hold my hand Lord, guide my feet Lord, while I’m on this tedious (tiresome) journey, all I want is for Jesus to walk with me.
America, let’s repent, let’s call our sins out, let’s reach up, take hold of God’s hand and walk with him.