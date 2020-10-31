Column: Let's remember, honor those we've lost

There is a day of remembrance in many churches of the reformed faith known as All Saints Day. It is traditionally remembered or celebrated on Nov. 1. There may be other cultural understandings to the significance of this day, but much of the lore of the day is tied to a remembrance of the souls or saints who have died in the last year, or the recent past, a time of grief or mourning and a chance to remember and celebrate their lives.

In some reformed traditions, the names of the saints and souls that have gone on to glory might be read, a candle lit in their memory, a moment of silence observed or a bell rung. This year, as with so many of our routines and rituals, a remembrance of All Saints feels different.

It’s hard to imagine the kind of time it would take to read the names of the saints and souls we have lost this year. What kind of time would it take to read the names of the over 227,000 souls who have died from the coronavirus? How do we grieve for a loved one when this pandemic has taken our opportunity to share in any kind of ritual remembrance to mark our loss?