Column: Let's remember, honor those we've lost

There is a day of remembrance in many churches of the reformed faith known as All Saints Day. It is traditionally remembered or celebrated on Nov. 1. There may be other cultural understandings to the significance of this day, but much of the lore of the day is tied to a remembrance of the souls or saints who have died in the last year, or the recent past, a time of grief or mourning and a chance to remember and celebrate their lives.
In some reformed traditions, the names of the saints and souls that have gone on to glory might be read, a candle lit in their memory, a moment of silence observed or a bell rung. This year, as with so many of our routines and rituals, a remembrance of All Saints feels different.
It’s hard to imagine the kind of time it would take to read the names of the saints and souls we have lost this year. What kind of time would it take to read the names of the over 227,000 souls who have died from the coronavirus? How do we grieve for a loved one when this pandemic has taken our opportunity to share in any kind of ritual remembrance to mark our loss?
Do we have enough candles to light for our siblings of color in God’s family killed as a result of systemic racism? What investment of time and resources goes into knowing the stories of the saints who have gone to glory, how they died, why they died and the legacy that they left? What about the names that we don’t know? Who is lighting the candles and tolling the bells for the needless deaths that occurred because of a lack of access to health care or shelter or food?
In the letter to the Hebrews, a portion of the sacred text of many Christians, readers are reminded that we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses who can attest to the goodness, the graciousness, the mercy and most of all the abundant love and radical hospitality of God.
How do we honor the great cloud of witnesses that enfolds us and reminds us of God’s peace, hospitality and love? Could it be that the remembrance of all saints this year inspires our actions and our words and a change in our behavior? Could it be that in remembering saints like Ahmaud Arbery, Walter Wallace, Armstrong Seme, Rayshard Brooks, Adrian Jason Roberts, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other people of color we commit ourselves to the work of dismantling structural racism and seeking justice for our neighbors?
Could it be that in remembering the saints who have died from COVID-19 inspires us to take seriously the recommendations of public health officials, to become more vigilant in wearing our masks, in practicing physical distancing and making choices that protect one another from the spread of this deadly virus?
Could it be that acknowledging that saints have died whose names are not known to us brings us to open our eyes to the needs of the vulnerable in our community?
As we remember the saints and the souls that form our great cloud of witnesses, may we honor their memory with peace and hope, taking action in thought, word and deed. May this be so.
The Rev. Jill V. Isola is pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory.
