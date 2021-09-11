Column: Hickory’s unofficial sacrament

It’s similar to the way work appears to have been for many Hickory area residents in furniture and textiles. They enjoyed cooperating in a common task. They enjoyed using their gifts to produce things of beauty and quality. I know because my relatives worked in the furniture industry and I worked in my family’s textile mill from the age of 11.

These industries did have their share of drudgery and exploitation. Besides sorting greasy chain links and cams, the job I hated most involved using brooms with the bristles mostly broken off to brush all the oily cotton lint off knitting machines, then sweeping up the filthy, gritty mess from one end of the mill to the other. That’s the kind of drudgery that goes with labor in our fallen world.

In the new heavens and earth, we will not lie around or float on clouds. We will work, but not in a way that is tainted by our fallenness. Our work will involve enjoying our gifts producing works that sing, preach and proclaim, the way great design, athletic achievements, and the Creation do. I don’t think we will even distinguish between work and play.

Young men and women do not dunk basketballs or labor in football practice because they have to. They do it for glory and pleasure. Some aspects of earthly work may always be hard, but we need to seek to redeem it for ourselves and for those who work for us. We should try as much as possible to imitate our Creator in making it an enjoyment of our being and of our participation in something deeply valuable.

Chris Simmons is a member of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center. He would be honored to preach at your church in exchange for a great Sunday dinner.