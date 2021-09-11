Column: Hickory’s unofficial sacrament

If you’ve ever wondered how Hickory’s motto “well crafted” originated, it comes primarily from the furniture and textile industries. They were dominant here before the outsourcing of labor overseas eroded them around the turn of the 21st century.
Their craft flowed out of the pleasure people took in work and the mastery that encouraged. In his three-volume history, “The Catawbans,” Gary Freeze’s discussion of local furniture work sounds as if many folks almost would have done it for free.
The textile industry was also like a family in many ways. Most local mills started out as a single guy or couple who realized they could use the expertise they learned working for someone else to set up a shed in their backyard and knit socks. They would transport them in cardboard boxes packed into and strapped on top of the family station wagon or roped into the beds of their pickups. Their famed attention to detail helped make this area a center of the global textile industry.
As another Labor Day has come and gone and as our work lives feel forever changed by COVID, that bygone attitude toward work might seem far away, but it echoes that of our Creator.
After he created the world, God did not rest, at least not in the way you and I do, because God does not get tired. The Bible says God chose to shavat or cease from his work of creation. God then continued to enjoy himself. Literally. Work is not toil for him. It is the mutual enjoyment of members of the Trinity: Father, Son and Holy Spirit, and of their nature and gifts in concert.
It’s similar to the way work appears to have been for many Hickory area residents in furniture and textiles. They enjoyed cooperating in a common task. They enjoyed using their gifts to produce things of beauty and quality. I know because my relatives worked in the furniture industry and I worked in my family’s textile mill from the age of 11.
These industries did have their share of drudgery and exploitation. Besides sorting greasy chain links and cams, the job I hated most involved using brooms with the bristles mostly broken off to brush all the oily cotton lint off knitting machines, then sweeping up the filthy, gritty mess from one end of the mill to the other. That’s the kind of drudgery that goes with labor in our fallen world.
In the new heavens and earth, we will not lie around or float on clouds. We will work, but not in a way that is tainted by our fallenness. Our work will involve enjoying our gifts producing works that sing, preach and proclaim, the way great design, athletic achievements, and the Creation do. I don’t think we will even distinguish between work and play.
Young men and women do not dunk basketballs or labor in football practice because they have to. They do it for glory and pleasure. Some aspects of earthly work may always be hard, but we need to seek to redeem it for ourselves and for those who work for us. We should try as much as possible to imitate our Creator in making it an enjoyment of our being and of our participation in something deeply valuable.
Chris Simmons is a member of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center. He would be honored to preach at your church in exchange for a great Sunday dinner.