Column: God, your will be done

Throughout this week, I have been thinking and praying for someone close to me, who is involved in helping to evacuate people from Afghanistan. My thoughts and emotions have been all over the place. I’ve been in awe at the heroics of the soldiers, contractors, pilots, translators and reporters on the ground and in the air, literally saving lives. I’ve also been shocked, overwhelmed, angered, depressed, and even, at times, numb to the ever increasing list of crises in our world.
We are still living through a global pandemic, our country is wrestling with institutional and systemic racism, and the enmity in our country and our communities seems at an all-time high. This week, we add to our concerns and prayers the people of Haiti devastated by earthquake and tropical storms, wildfires around the world, extreme heat, local storms and flooding brought about by the climate crisis, on top of what is happening in Afghanistan. Locally, we’re still worrying about the safety of our schools, the need for vaccines, masks and public health information, the lack of affordable housing, the impact of the opioid epidemic on our neighbors and the growing homeless population right here in our midst.
In times of crisis, we often use the phrase “thoughts and prayers." Locally, nationally, internationally, in the face of any kind of crisis, after natural disaster, terrorism, criminal activity, or cancer diagnosis, our collective invitation was and is to offer our thoughts and prayers. And we respond obediently, in our religious gatherings, our town hall meetings, on our social media posts and our mealtime and bedtime prayers. With crisis after crisis and prayer after prayer, thought after thought, it can begin to feel trite. Many of us yearn for something more concrete, something to do, somewhere to send our money, a place to volunteer, an action to take. And we often come up empty.
Much of our prayers of late have been for peace, for strength or stamina, for hope. We might pray that the God we worship would empower us and inspire us to action, that we’d find the answer we need, the exact right thing that will solve some of our discomfort, heal our hurting hearts. We might pray that the solution we have in mind for whichever of the problems of the world most bothering us would come to fruition. Perhaps those prayers left us wanting more, something to do, an action to take.
When asked how to pray, Jesus offered a particular lesson that many Christians recite with frequent regularity.
God, your will be done. God of hope and God of justice, in a world that feels as though it is on fire, in a time when we are aghast at the oppression and injustice around us, your will be done. When we become numb to the tragedy, forgive us. When we close our minds to any solutions but our own, forgive us. Rather than taking on savior complexes, feigned allyships, doomsday mentality or pollyanna thinking, help us to bear witness to the suffering. In this world, O God, your will be done. Scripture reminds us that your will is peace, your will is hope, your will is faith. Your will is a way of radical hospitality and abundant love. Through the power of your Holy Spirit, give us the light and sight we need to recognize your will and the power to make it so. In this world, O God, your will be done.