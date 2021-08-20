Column: God, your will be done

Much of our prayers of late have been for peace, for strength or stamina, for hope. We might pray that the God we worship would empower us and inspire us to action, that we’d find the answer we need, the exact right thing that will solve some of our discomfort, heal our hurting hearts. We might pray that the solution we have in mind for whichever of the problems of the world most bothering us would come to fruition. Perhaps those prayers left us wanting more, something to do, an action to take.

God, your will be done. God of hope and God of justice, in a world that feels as though it is on fire, in a time when we are aghast at the oppression and injustice around us, your will be done. When we become numb to the tragedy, forgive us. When we close our minds to any solutions but our own, forgive us. Rather than taking on savior complexes, feigned allyships, doomsday mentality or pollyanna thinking, help us to bear witness to the suffering. In this world, O God, your will be done. Scripture reminds us that your will is peace, your will is hope, your will is faith. Your will is a way of radical hospitality and abundant love. Through the power of your Holy Spirit, give us the light and sight we need to recognize your will and the power to make it so. In this world, O God, your will be done.