Column: Donate items to help hurricane victims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear friends of Hickory and Catawba County,

There is an often-used quote from the founder of Methodism John Wesley that us Methodists use and it goes like this:

“Do all the good you can,

By all the means you can,

In all the ways you can,

In all the places you can,

At all the times you can,

To all the people you can,

As long as ever you can.”

Now why do I begin there? Because we good people of Catawba County have the chance to do some good. How is that you might ask? Well I am glad you asked. We are collecting supplies over the Labor Day weekend to send to Lake Charles to our brothers and sisters who were devastated due to the Hurricane Laura. Now listen to me this is not a Methodist thing, not a church thing; it is a human love and helping thing.

I would hope that we would send a lot of love and prayer to our brothers and sisters there in Lake Charles and I might add a lot of supplies.