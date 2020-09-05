Column: Donate items to help hurricane victims

Dear friends of Hickory and Catawba County,
There is an often-used quote from the founder of Methodism John Wesley that us Methodists use and it goes like this:
“Do all the good you can,
By all the means you can,
In all the ways you can,
In all the places you can,
At all the times you can,
To all the people you can,
As long as ever you can.”
Now why do I begin there? Because we good people of Catawba County have the chance to do some good. How is that you might ask? Well I am glad you asked. We are collecting supplies over the Labor Day weekend to send to Lake Charles to our brothers and sisters who were devastated due to the Hurricane Laura. Now listen to me this is not a Methodist thing, not a church thing; it is a human love and helping thing.
I would hope that we would send a lot of love and prayer to our brothers and sisters there in Lake Charles and I might add a lot of supplies.
We have a trailer leaving First UMC — the church across from the Science Center, 311 Third St. NE — on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. You can leave your donations under the pull through at the Christian Life Center before 2 p.m. on Sunday and we will take those supplies to Lake Charles.
You see, I believe that we are called to do all the good we can in all the ways we can and to all the people we can. Following is a list of what we know is needed. This is not a First Methodist thing, this is a Catawba County thing, so will we help?
These are the items officials are requesting at this time.
mops
brooms
shovels
bleach
paper towels
buckets
cleaning supplies
coolers
Let’s “do all the good we can,” and fill a trailer! Pray for each other and pray for this who have been affected and lost everything in the hurricane. Thank you for reading this today and may we know that every little bit helps.
Grace and Peace,
Paul Christy
The Rev. Paul Christy is senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Hickory.
