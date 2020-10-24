Column: COVID is only for a time

I hugged him and said, “Yes, we will trick-or-treat again. COVID won’t last forever.”

“But when will it be over, Mom?”

“I’m not sure. But I know that it won’t last forever. Nothing lasts forever. COVID is only for a time.”

2020 certainly is a Time. In this passage from Ecclesiastes, verse 5b especially resonates for me right now: a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing. With uncertainty constantly looming about whether or not we may contract or spread this coronavirus to others, now is certainly a time to refrain from embracing.

But I find deep encouragement from this passage. Yes, life contains times. Yes, some are positive and some feel negative. But they are simply seasons. They are not forever. Growing up and living in the Midwest for most of my life, there have been many-a-February I worried that spring would never come again. Each year, it felt as though the world would stay frozen and cold and grey forever. But the Earth continued to spin, and the seasons continued to turn, and spring arrived, despite my fears that it wouldn’t. Though it is quiet and slow, change comes.

COVID-19 is a season, dear people. A long season. A lonely season. A season to refrain from embracing. But it will pass and we will find ourselves into a new time. God is speaking through this scripture to say, “Take heart, this is not a Forever. This is only a Time.”

The Rev. Jasmine Tesdahl is associate pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory.