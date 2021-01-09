Column: Chaplain’s prayer calls for unity

I have thought a lot about chaplains this year. These are ministers of the gospel called to serve people in special settings and they are often in danger behind the scenes. I have wondered what it would be like serving in an assisted living center or a hospital this year with the risk of contracting COVID because their job cannot be done remotely.

Recently a chaplain friend of mine got COVID working in a hospital here and now she has been a patient there for weeks. While we thank God for courageous health-care workers and pray for them, we should remember the chaplains, too.

My appreciation for chaplains increased this week after the riot at the Capitol where protestors were climbing over walls, breaking windows, trashing the offices of our congressional representatives, and attempting to break into the House Chamber during the certification of the electoral college votes.

I was listening to the radio as one lawmaker described the scene where the men and women we have elected heard screams and glass breaking outside the chamber as they put on gas masks, dove under their desks, and barricaded the doors with office furniture while armed guards pointed guns at the windows of the chamber to keep the protestors from breaking in. He continued, “and the chaplain went to the microphone and began praying for us.”