Column: Base decisions on love, care

If my husband hears me, he’ll mock me a time or two before asking, “Honey, are you okay?” Well, this past weekend, I caught myself sighing. So, I’ve been pondering: where does the sigh come from? I was thinking about this while driving the other day (driving is good thinking time for me) while listening to a podcast I enjoy and there it was — They were talking about decision fatigue.

I heard the word "fatigue" so I listened. The man on the podcast said we are faced with so many decisions each and every day, hundreds of them, and now more than ever before, due to the Covid. So, I thought about that. Some decisions are very simple like, what should I wear today or what do I want for breakfast, but at other times we are also faced with big decisions or decisions that might not seem big but have big implications. For example: Should I go in to the grocery store? Should I bring my kids to the grocery store? Somebody’s here. Should I put a mask or or shouldn’t I? Should I enroll my kids in school or figure out how to teach them from home? What friends can we hang out with? Is it safe to meet inside or should we meet outside? What if we’re outside and it starts raining? Can we go inside? Should we? Should we wear a mask if we do?