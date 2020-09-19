Column: Base decisions on love, care

Every now and then, I catch myself sighing. That’s right, taking in a deep breath and letting it out slowly while making a long, drawn-out noise. Maybe you’ve caught yourself doing the same thing once or twice before.
If my husband hears me, he’ll mock me a time or two before asking, “Honey, are you okay?” Well, this past weekend, I caught myself sighing. So, I’ve been pondering: where does the sigh come from? I was thinking about this while driving the other day (driving is good thinking time for me) while listening to a podcast I enjoy and there it was — They were talking about decision fatigue.
I heard the word "fatigue" so I listened. The man on the podcast said we are faced with so many decisions each and every day, hundreds of them, and now more than ever before, due to the Covid. So, I thought about that. Some decisions are very simple like, what should I wear today or what do I want for breakfast, but at other times we are also faced with big decisions or decisions that might not seem big but have big implications. For example: Should I go in to the grocery store? Should I bring my kids to the grocery store? Somebody’s here. Should I put a mask or or shouldn’t I? Should I enroll my kids in school or figure out how to teach them from home? What friends can we hang out with? Is it safe to meet inside or should we meet outside? What if we’re outside and it starts raining? Can we go inside? Should we? Should we wear a mask if we do?
You see where I’m going with this, I guess? There are so many decisions to make. Pastors, too, having to make the decision if it’s safe to return to activities and ministry within the walls of the church. Can we meet outside? How many? Ten? Twenty-Five? Fifty? And what if we do and someone gets sick… oh the decisions.
It seems that there are greater implications for the decisions we are making these days. Everyday decisions have suddenly now become life and death for some. And it’s all exacerbated by the fact that there is no clear cut or definitive answer to any of what is being asked of us. We find ourselves fatigued by it all…sighing.
As I continued driving, I wondered what could be done about the layer of stress that has been added to our everyday, decision-making days. How do we handle the fatigue that comes with the risk of every choice we make? How do we find peace rather than fatigue.
Well, I think we choose kindness and grace. I think we pray and let the Holy Spirit guide every decision we make. The Apostle Paul in Philippians 1:27 says, “live your life in a manner worthy of the Gospel of Christ, so that, whether I come and see you or am absent and hear about you, I will know that you are standing firm in one spirit, striving side by side with one mind for the faith of the Gospel.”
Maybe that’s how I need to make these decisions, by living my life worth of the Gospel of Christ, and you may ask what that means. We are called to be kind, to love, to care, to share and if we based decisions on loving each other, hmmmm, maybe just maybe we would have less stress. I don’t know that for sure, but I am willing to try. How about you?
Blessings.
Jennifer Forrester is associate minister at First United Methodist Church in Hickory.
