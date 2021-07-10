Churches to host women's conference

NEWTON — Discovery Church and Morning Star First Baptist Church have joined forces to host a women’s conference with the goal of building bonds of Christian love and respect. This women’s conference will be held on Aug. 6-7 at Discovery Church, 2201 Startown Road, Newton.
The community is coming out of a challenging year when people faced the devastating impact of COVID-19 and social unrest. Themed “Unity and Wholeness…. Beginning the Conversation,” this event will be a conduit, and one of many first steps towards honest conversation, and offer a place for rejuvenation, fun and fellowship, organizers said.
A partnership between Discovery Church and First Stone Church in the country of Belize sparked the idea for this gathering. Pastor Phillipa Miller expressed a desire to have the women of her congregation experience the positive benefits of a conference due to the hardships and isolation they endured because of the pandemic.
Leadership at Discovery Church and Morning Star First Baptist Church agreed to work together to make Pastor Miller's desire a reality. Each planning committee was led by co-chairs from each church who collaborated to organize and implement their different planning tasks.
The conference kicks off Friday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. with dinner. The evening will include prayer, praise, and worship. Pastor Miller will provide a keynote address based upon the Samaritan woman at the well.
Breakfast will be provided Saturday, Aug. 7, when the conference reconvenes. There will be a town hall meeting facilitated by Alvera Lesane, followed by breakout sessions focused on women’s issues that participants will get to choose to attend. Miller will once again grace the participants with a final keynote address.
Lunch will be provided, and the afternoon will usher in opportunities for the conference participants to experience “pampering booths” that offer massages, essential oil samples, hair adornments and other offerings that will be surprises.
Door prizes will be offered throughout the event.
Registration is online at discoverychurchhickory.org and msfbcofhickory.org. The fee is $35. The fee includes three meals, child care, and a conference T-shirt. Sponsorships are available and can be accessed through the online registration process.
This event is designed to provide a welcome respite from the challenges of the pandemic as well as an opportunity to build bridges of racial understanding in the Hickory community and beyond.