Churches offer women's conference

NEWTON — Discovery Church and Morning Star First Baptist Church have joined forces to host a women’s conference with the goal of building bonds of Christian love and respect. This women’s conference will be held Aug. 6-7 at Discovery Church, 2201 Startown Road, Newton.

The community is coming out of a challenging year when people faced the devastating impact of COVID-19 and social unrest. Themed “Unity and Wholeness … Beginning the Conversation,” the event will be a conduit, and one of many first steps toward honest conversation. It will offer a place for rejuvenation, fun and fellowship, organizers said.

A partnership between Discovery Church and First Stone Church in the country of Belize sparked the idea for this gathering. Pastor Phillipa Miller expressed a desire to have the women of her congregation experience the positive benefits of a conference due to the hardships and isolation they endured because of the pandemic.

Leadership at Discovery Church and Morning Star First Baptist Church agreed to work together to make Miller’s desire a reality. Each planning committee was led by co-chairs from each church who collaborated to organize and implement their different planning tasks.