Muslims around the world and even around our region are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr this weekend. “Eid” literally translates as “festival” and “Fitr” means “break-fast” — less indicative of pancakes and hashbrowns and more appropriately “the breaking of the fast.”

Eid-al-Fitr is the celebration that comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan; the month of fasting from sun-up to sun-down. It is a time of celebration and a joyful gathering together of family and friends.

In truth, the whole month of Ramadan has elements of a community-building exercise. There is solidarity among those who practice the disciplines of fasting, charitable giving, and prayers, and communities gather many nights to break their fasts together at celebratory and lavish ifthars, the Muslim equivalent of a church potluck.

Across many cultures and traditions, there is something special about sharing a meal together — about coming together to build community across the table and through delicious food.

In the post-resurrection story of the disciples on the road to Emmaus found in the gospel of John, Cephas and another disciple encounter Jesus on the highway. Like Mary at the tomb that morning, they do not recognize him, but they walk along in amiable conversation telling this fellow traveler about all that has transpired over the past few days. It could be grief, exhaustion, fear, or a combination of all of the above that keep them from recognizing the friend in their midst.

When they arrive at their destination, they invite the traveler to join them for dinner, and as he breaks bread with them, suddenly his identity is revealed. In the breaking of the bread and the sharing of a meal, the stranger becomes a friend. This is a comforting reality that transcends traditions.

There is something special and uniting about shared meals. Whether it is the banquet table or the picnic blanket, we build beloved community through food and fellowship. Yet, how often do we cut ourselves off from seeing the friendship possibilities in the person sitting next to us due to the same issues that the early disciples carried: distraction, disregard, and disbelief. Sharing a meal does not necessarily mean sharing political, social, or religious views. It does not necessarily solve all of the problems that divide us, but it does connect people through fundamental realities of life: we all need companionship and we all need to eat.

This week, I would like to issue a challenge to all readers. Share a meal with someone new. Sit down with a stranger. Put down your phone. Turn off the television. And build a connection with another human being through a shared meal. Take time truly to see the person or people sitting across the table, and join in the celebration of shared humanity through life-giving food.