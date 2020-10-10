Catawba Valley Rotary Club supports 10 Million Meals initiative

NEWTON — Rotary International has set a goal to deliver 10 million meals around the world in this Rotary year. Rotarians around the world are working to raise funds and to help pack, deliver, and serve meals to those needing food assistance in this pandemic year.

Rotary clubs in Catawba County and the surrounding region are contributing to the international effort as well as to local needs where Rotarians can be personally involved and support the community. The demand on local resources has increased by multiples due to both the health and the economic impacts of COVID-19, increasing the needs while hampering fundraising, collection and distribution efforts.

A local example is the School Backpack Program, started as a service within the Catawba County School System and now operated by The Corner Table in Newton. Even before the pandemic it was estimated that as many as 50% of students in the local school system were facing some degree of uncertainty in being fed and were dependent on meals at school. With school closures and partial openings due to the pandemic, the problem has gotten much worse.