Catawba Valley Rotary Club supports 10 Million Meals initiative

NEWTON — Rotary International has set a goal to deliver 10 million meals around the world in this Rotary year. Rotarians around the world are working to raise funds and to help pack, deliver, and serve meals to those needing food assistance in this pandemic year.
Rotary clubs in Catawba County and the surrounding region are contributing to the international effort as well as to local needs where Rotarians can be personally involved and support the community. The demand on local resources has increased by multiples due to both the health and the economic impacts of COVID-19, increasing the needs while hampering fundraising, collection and distribution efforts.
A local example is the School Backpack Program, started as a service within the Catawba County School System and now operated by The Corner Table in Newton. Even before the pandemic it was estimated that as many as 50% of students in the local school system were facing some degree of uncertainty in being fed and were dependent on meals at school. With school closures and partial openings due to the pandemic, the problem has gotten much worse.
The bright spot, according to Amanda Freeland, director of the School Backpack Program, is that the community has rallied to help keep the pantry stocked and even though some avenues of delivery have been cut off due to the pandemic, volunteer continue to assist.
The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley has set a community service initiative and obtained Rotary District grant to support the School Backpack Program as part of its effort on behalf of Rotary’s 10 Million Meals initiative.
On Sept. 22, Catawba Valley Rotary members met at the Backpack Food Warehouse and assembled 300 bags of food, which is equivalent to 3,000 meals going out to the community. This shoulder-to-shoulder effort was followed by a check for $1,512 to assist with the program’s financial needs. This is half of a total commitment of $3,024, with the second half to be paid in the spring of 2021.
The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley has committed to packing bags monthly. This effort has been organized by Liz Van Horn, community service chair and marketing director for Lee Industries.
The School Backpack Program had been re-using backpacks. They are unable to do so now because of the possibility of spreading infection. They are asking for donations of new grocery bags instead. Those wanting to help can do so by either approaching businesses with whom they do business for donations of bags or buying new bags for donation.
