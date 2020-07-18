Bring healing to the hurting and hope to the hopeless

Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head, NC is home to the tallest sand dune in the Eastern United States. I had the opportunity to visit this park with my family during a recent trip to the Outer Banks.
I ﬂew a kite with my little girl. We rolled down the giant hill of sand and even watched the sun sink into the horizon with a brilliant display of colors that I won’t soon forget. I’m so amazed at how beautiful that moment was.
We don’t have to look far to see that we live on a beautifully created planet. You don’t even have to travel to the beach to see the beauty of God’s creation. A short drive to the Blue Ridge Parkway in October will reveal the world’s most breathtaking view of fall foliage.
Sitting on the dock at Geitner Park or exploring the forests of Glenn Hilton Park in Hickory will be sure to bring serenity and wonder. Even examining the magnolia tree in bloom in my backyard shows me the beauty of God’s creation. We live in a world where beauty is all around us.
Unfortunately, as a result of the sin that has entered the world, brokenness is also all around us. We don’t have to look far to see that our world is hurting. Violence, starvation, homelessness, economic insecurity, isolation, anxiety, racism, or disease have touched nearly every human on the planet.
A quick check of the news or social media is all we need to remind us of the brokenness that is so prevalent on Earth today.
How can a planet be ﬁlled with such beauty and such brokenness at the same time? Is there any hope for our planet?
Psalm 147:3 declares, “(God) heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” God literally left Heaven 2,000 years ago to live among his creation. (See John 1:1 and 14). Jesus came to ﬁx our brokenness and restore Earth to its original beauty. He came to establish a new kingdom, a kingdom not of this world. In the kingdom of God, we’re able to enjoy the beauty of creation, mourn with those who are suﬀering, and still have peace in the midst of a storm. We are able to take a stand against injustice, care for the hurting, protect the vulnerable, and feed the hungry. God is actively healing our planet.
One day “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away,” (Rev 21:4). I’m comforted to know that eventually, the brokenness of the world will be entirely ﬁxed. Until that day comes, Christians should continue to shine light in a dark world. We should bring healing to the hurting and hope to the hopeless.
While it’s painful to see the suﬀering of those around us, it’s beautiful to know that we have hope in Jesus Christ. Let’s enjoy the beauty of God’s creation and be a part of his restoration.
