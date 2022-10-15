Bloom as bright and beautiful as possible

Disabilities Awareness Week is being observed.

In Luke 17, Jesus, because of his desire to bring people back into community as full members of society, healed people with leprosy. He didn’t care where they were from or who they were. He just healed them.

Jesus was all about healing people, both physically and spiritually. Jesus was accessible to all people.

When people have accessibility struggles or disabilities, sometimes they are not able to enjoy the same things in life that most of us take for granted. Sometimes the disability is physical, and you can see it. Other times, the disability may be emotional, and you cannot see it.

However, many people do not feel welcome in many social settings, including churches, because they are deemed different — they are treated differently because of their disability.

In Jeremiah 29, the people were exiled from their familiar surroundings. These people included elders, priests, and prophets. Class or wealth doesn’t always matter and give you brighter futures. COVID didn’t care who you were or where you lived. Opioids and overdoses — class or wealth doesn’t protect you. God told them how to make a life: build houses and live in them; plant gardens and eat from them; marry and have children.

Surrounding yourself with people you know and especially those going through the same thing provides a level of comfort. God also told them to seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.

Think about this. God is telling them to seek Shalom, meaning peace, in the new place with the people who are their enemies. If you’re new to an area, embrace it and treat the people and area well, and help the community prosper.

Regardless of your life’s circumstances, there is so much that we can all contribute in our own way to make this world more loving and wonderful. In life, we don’t have to agree or understand something to support it and embrace it.

The hymn “Amazing Grace” has a version with different lyrics by Jacob Nault: Amazing Grace, How Good That I’m Forgiven Loved and Free! All that I am is blessed by God, who made each part of me.

God wants us to “bloom” where we have been planted. Not to wish we could “go back to the life we had, or back to the place where we lived”. Changes create losses, and with losses, grief. Regardless of where we have lived or our experiences, we can never experience the same thing again.

However, we do know that the moon and the sun will continue to shine. We need to trust that God is with us and will direct our lives, regardless of where our lives may take us. God calls us to embrace the changes and accept our new surroundings and the diversity and do everything we can to bloom as bright and beautiful as possible.