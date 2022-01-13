Beware silent killers of abundant life

Wealth can be a silent killer. The rich young ruler told Jesus he had obeyed God’s law from his youth. Jesus commended him but then told him to give all he had to the poor. His wealth was silently killing his abundant life. If he could have shared in God’s generous spirit, he would have been free of this silent killer.

Alienation and ostracization are silent killers, working to destroy life. When Jesus ate with “sinners”, he was letting them see what abundant life looked like. Perhaps the tax collectors, the lepers, the prostitutes, the outsiders had so gotten used to their lot, they were unaware of the silent killer of feeling like they did not belong to God’s family and this was destroying their lives. Jesus said, “Welcome to the family. God loves all people.”

And perhaps surprisingly, the demands and expectations of people can be silent killers. Jesus was among people, healing, teaching, loving on people. This was his calling yet highly stressful. So he took time to be away from people and encouraged his disciples to do the same. He went alone to commune with God, keeping his life centered on the will of his father, so he could return to share the abundant life with those whom he came to serve.

Jesus often in his teaching and interactions with people would say something like this: “Do you have eyes, and fail to see? Do you have ears, and fail to hear?” (Mark 8:17). In love, he was pointing out those silent killers of the abundant life just as the blood pressure reading points to a silent life-killer. But he does not leave us there. He offers the life-giving medication of the presence of his spirit, leading us to follow in the way of abundant living.