Bethlehem Star has taken a journey of its own

Star Of Hope As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded and schools, activities, and gatherings were canceled, religious leaders struggled to support their church families. Pastor Mike Stone of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church proposed to the Bethlehem Ministerial Association and the Bethlehem Star Committee to re-light the star. The proposal was well-received, and a letter was written to the community which stated that Christians believe in showing symbols of their faith in times of crisis. The message was that the Bethlehem Star would shine as a symbol of hope and clarify that whatever may threaten us, God is bigger and provides his peace through the message shown through the star.

Support For FamiliesThe Bethlehem Star has continued to shine during the challenges of the pandemic and served as a beacon of hope and comfort since March 21, 2020. Hopefully, the return of the annual Bethlehem Star lighting event this evening will mark a transition to a more normal lifestyle. The annual Bethlehem Star lighting activity will have two themes this year: remembering those in the community lost during the pandemic and celebrating the hope and joy given by the Christ child as the Bethlehem Star is relighted. The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the pavilion and bandstand at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. A special video of the days leading up to the birth of Christ and a performance of the Alexander Central High School stage band will precede the remembrance activities. The remembrance will include the reading of the name of the deceased person, a ringing of a large bell in their memory, and acknowledgement of the families through the presentation of a miniature cross.