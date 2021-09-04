Becoming blessed through the city

The Israelites exiled in Babylon faced a tough challenge. Jeremiah had told them that they would not return to Israel for 70 years. What in the world were they supposed to do until then? Part of Jeremiah’s answer was that they should work for the shalom of their city because as it prospered, they would be blessed (Jeremiah 29:7).
At first glance it might seem that an ancient, dislocated, Middle Eastern tribe would have little to teach us, but the opposite is true. After all, the Bible says that Christians are aliens passing through this world, anticipating our true home in the life to come. We probably have about 70 years to live on average. We 21st-century American believers have a lot to learn from Jeremiah and his people.
The word “shalom” in this passage means more than just peace. Jeremiah’s use of it means that the Israelites and we ourselves should work for the completeness or wholeness of our community because its health and ours are intertwined.
The Bible tends not to view cities as the space between city limit signs or as groups of businesses, schools, churches and homes. It views a city as a fabric of life with each life an interwoven thread. Pull at a loop here or poke a hole there and the community unravels a little. At its best, that fabric is a tapestry of rich hues, perhaps even made up of lovely designs. But when lives are injured or neglected, all of us are diminished. Equally, the benefit of all is to the benefit of each of us. We are to seek to make that fabric strong and beautiful.
More than most places Hickory has benefitted from a commitment to the common good. In 1849, a group of locals built the Horseford Bridge believing that the community would prosper from traffic across the Catawba River by mountaineers who brought produce and other goods here to trade. As a result, Hickory grew instead of some other spot and the mountaineers no longer had to wade through knee-deep water. Today U.S. 321 is the main street of the region.
The Miracle of Hickory, in which Hickory residents built a hospital in two days for children with polio from across the region, the SALT Block or Corinth Church’s wisdom in leasing the property on which the SALT Block sits for $1 a year, are other examples of this kind of vision. In our radically self-centered age it may be hard to imagine people thinking this way, but how much poorer would we be without these contributions?
Does the Bible mean that all of us should be involved in building or community development? For some of us it could, but it at least means that we are called to invest in each other and in our collective social, spiritual and material well-being. Like the Israelites, seeking Hickory’s shalom is part of God’s equipping us to be worthy citizens of our true future home.
Dr. Chris Simmons is a member of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.