Becoming blessed through the city

The Israelites exiled in Babylon faced a tough challenge. Jeremiah had told them that they would not return to Israel for 70 years. What in the world were they supposed to do until then? Part of Jeremiah’s answer was that they should work for the shalom of their city because as it prospered, they would be blessed (Jeremiah 29:7).

At first glance it might seem that an ancient, dislocated, Middle Eastern tribe would have little to teach us, but the opposite is true. After all, the Bible says that Christians are aliens passing through this world, anticipating our true home in the life to come. We probably have about 70 years to live on average. We 21st-century American believers have a lot to learn from Jeremiah and his people.

The word “shalom” in this passage means more than just peace. Jeremiah’s use of it means that the Israelites and we ourselves should work for the completeness or wholeness of our community because its health and ours are intertwined.