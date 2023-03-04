REFLECT Philippians 3:13

When you woke up this morning and you looked in the mirror, what did you see? What did you think? What did you feel? What decisions did you make just before your feet hit the floor? Had you already prayed about your purpose even before you stood up or did you wait until you were fully awake?

When you looked in the mirror, did you see what you saw yesterday? Did you even think about that? Did you feel some kind of way about yesterday? Did you continue to make decisions about what already happened? Did you pray about the purpose you could have fulfilled yesterday?

Philippians 3:13 helps us to focus on what we see instead of what we saw. The focus changes from what was not achieved to what is to come. And even what is. Let’s look at this for a moment. Paul transparently declares that he has not achieved the final goal. He has not reached perfection. Here is what he “sees in the mirror” in that moment as well as what he does not see. He does not “see” or focus on the past. As a matter of fact, this scripture states that he forgets the past. His focus is on what lies ahead.

It’s just like preparing for a new day. What is ahead? What is the day’s main goal, and how can it be achieved? Well, the process involves pressing. Not pressing down or pressing against but pressing on. In other words, persevering. And for what?

“To reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us” as Philippians 3:14 concludes. That race is life, but Paul does not say he rushes to the end. He does not sidestep or avoid it, but he presses. So, in the process, we see God setting the pace for His purpose for us to receive the reserved prize. In Heaven. That God calls us to through Jesus. That is the purpose.

So, the questions now change their reflection. If God’s will is for us to see tomorrow, when we wake up in the morning and we look in the mirror, what will we see? A child of God pressing. What will we think? God sets the pace for the process to persevere to obtain the prize he has reserved for us. How do we know this? Just mirror the numbers of this verse. Philippians 3:14 encourages us to reach. Philippians 4:13 lets us know we can do all thing through Christ who gives us strength!

What will we now feel? The focus that forgets the past and prayerfully forges the future. Our feet have now hit the floor. Our eyes are now wide open and we are wide awake looking in the mirror of life — not in reverse but as preserved. May your reflection be that of God’s plan for you and your reception be open to all that he has prepared in Jesus’ name. Be blessed. Reflect.