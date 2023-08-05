Who(se) are you?

1 Peter 2:9

Have you ever asked someone who they were or hoped you would figure it out by something they said in the conversation? You look at them and they look familiar, and you look familiar to them as well? You talk about the different places that you frequent. They talk about their places. Then finally they realize you are related to somebody that they know. Or they have been where you were at the same time. Or (the favorite), you must have a twin!

What is interesting about those moments is that even though it may take a minute for them to figure out who you are, you should know who you are for yourself. Most wake up in the morning and know who they are. You more than likely know your name. You know your job or your office or what level of school you are in. You know a lot of what you are capable of doing and not doing. For the most part, you know who you are.

The next question digs deeper into who you are and asks, “Do you know whose you are?”

In this scripture we see that we are a royal priesthood. Royalty signifies one who is honored, and one who has authority. Know what authority you have in the spiritual realm that can even alter the physical. Priesthood is one who is close to God and is able to speak directly to God. In the Old Testament, the people had to go through the priest in order to communicate with God, but since Jesus came, we now can approach the Throne of Grace for ourselves in the name of Jesus.

So, who you are is just as important as whose you are. “Whose you are” is more than the parents or the biological family that you come from. “Whose you are” is more than who you look like or who you sound like or whose accent you speak with. “Whose you are” is God’s, and because of God we grow in who we are, and because of God, there is no limit to what can be done as his.

So let me ask you this question a couple of different ways. Do people wonder whose you are or hope they can figure it out by something you say or do? Do your attitude and your actions act as identifiers of whose you are? Does where you’ve been or where you’re going help others to recognize whose you are?

The next time someone asks you who you are or tries to figure out who you are, may your every detail of your answer clearly define whose you are as God’s enlightening others in who you have become. Chosen in this generation. Royal in this priesthood. Holy in this nation. Peculiar amongst these people. Praising God at all times for calling us out of darkness into his marvelous light. Now we know who you are because of Whose you are. Be blessed.