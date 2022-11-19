Area religious leader honored

HICKORY — One of Catawba County’s longest active religious leaders, the Rev. Larry R. Phillips of First Baptist Church, Hickory, received the highest civilian state honor recently, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Phillips’ 53 years of service to churches, missionary work overseas and the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina was recognized by the former president of the Chamber of Catawba County and church member, Danny Hearn.

Among the honors and awards the governor of North Carolina can bestow, none is more valued than The Long Leaf Pine. Since its creation in 1963, it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the state of North Carolina or some other special achievement.

Among the recipients are Charlie Daniels, Billy Graham, Andy Griffith, Richard Petty, Bob Timberlake, Gerald Ford, Jesse Jackson, Gary Player, The Blue Angels, Colin Powell and Ted Williams.

Phillips began his ministry in 1969 as the pastor of Mt. View Baptist Church in Lexington, and moved to First Baptist Church, Hickory, in 1973 as associate pastor. Beginning in 1981, Phillips spent the next 18 years In Lima, Peru, as a missionary for the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. He returned to the United States in 2000 to work for the BSC. He served as the Hispanic Consultant of the Hollifield Leadership Center, as a Certified Christian Leadership Coach and as a Hispanic Senior Consultant. In 2014, he continued as a contract worker for the BSC for immigration strategies and a strategy coordinator. In 2020, Phillips came back home to First Baptist as associate pastor of Mission Mobilization and Administration.

Phillips has had mission experience in the following countries: Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay, Panama, Guatemala, Colombia, Nicaragua, Brazil, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Cuba, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexica, Kenya, Tanzania, Scotland, Israel, Hungary and Ukraine.

Phillips received his Master of Divinity and his doctorate at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has continued his education at the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, FEMA, American Red Cross, the North American Mission Board, Wake Forest University, Greenleaf Center, Missionary Internship, Career Tracks and Azusa Pacific University.

He has received the Distinguished Service Award from the Hickory Jaycees, was president of the NC Chapter, Southeastern Theological Seminary Alumni Association; president of the Student Government Association, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary; received the Outstanding Bible Student Award, Anderson College; and served as president, Ministerial Association at Anderson College.

Phillips has just been named one of two people to lead a new Baptist Immigration Services Ministry being gradually launched by the Baptist State Convention. They will be setting up an unspecified number of immigration ministry centers across North Carolina. They will provide information and a biblical/theological understanding of immigration to help equip churches to meet and minister to their immigrant neighbors.

Phillips has recently returned from three missionary trips. Two were to Ukraine. One was to the border in Hungary helping Ukrainians get out of their country and one to set up medical clinics inside western Ukraine. He has just returned from Florida where he helped with their hurricane relief efforts.

He is a State Baptist Convention Endorsed Relief Chaplain; a Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Response Team Captain; Disaster Relief Team Leader, NC Baptists on Mission; and an Accredited Representative with the Department of Justice Office of Legal Assistance Programs.