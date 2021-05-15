'Ant roses' offer life lessons

What if our faith is like a peony? It starts out like a tight little ball, and little by little, with a little help from those around us, we are able to open up to participate in the fullness of the kingdom of God. Peonies might not reach their full potential without the assistance of their friends, the ants. They might get eaten. They might wilt. Or, they might not be able to unwrap themselves enough to display the full beauty and potential that The Creator has granted them. And if that was the case, they would not be able to help and care for others, like their neighbors, the bees.