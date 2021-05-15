'Ant roses' offer life lessons

Before I was old enough for school, I stayed with my grandma during the day while my parents worked. Every day, we would pay a visit to my grandma’s mother. My Great-Grandma Ida was quite the gardener, her yard blooming with flowers and plants of all kinds. Along the north side of the house was a long row of lush peony bushes, probably planted 30 years before, a veritable hedge of deep pink and blush pink and white.
I loved to go and stick my nose deep in the petals to smell the intoxicating floral perfume. But each time I did it, I was repulsed to find the flower bushes teeming with tiny black ants, crawling all over the blooms. I would make a valiant effort to knock off as many little ants as I could find; ants that seemed to crawl out of the petals themselves. Suffice to say, I had a complicated relationship with these beautiful flowers that I called ant roses.
It turns out, peonies and ants have a symbiotic relationship. Peonies secrete a sweet nectar that ants enjoy. While they are feeding on the nectar, the ants will swarm to protect their food source, chasing away other insects that would do the flower harm. The ants themselves don’t bother the plant, and, in fact some would say that they help it by assisting the petals to unfurl. (Well-respected agricultural universities report that peonies don’t need ants to open. However, I still like to think that peonies with ants for friends open a little bit more beautifully.)
What if our faith is like a peony? It starts out like a tight little ball, and little by little, with a little help from those around us, we are able to open up to participate in the fullness of the kingdom of God. Peonies might not reach their full potential without the assistance of their friends, the ants. They might get eaten. They might wilt. Or, they might not be able to unwrap themselves enough to display the full beauty and potential that The Creator has granted them. And if that was the case, they would not be able to help and care for others, like their neighbors, the bees.
In the peony, we can view the importance of community. Who are the ants in your life? Who are the people who walk alongside you, protecting you, encouraging your faith to bloom, encouraging you to serve others? How are you caring for them? Have you told them that you are grateful for their presence? Have you shared with them the gifts that The Creator has given you? And for whom are you an ant?
The Rev. Jasmine Tesdahl is the associate pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.