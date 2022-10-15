Annual Life Chain event held in Hickory

HICKORY — October is Respect Life Month, and the annual Life Chain, praying to end abortion, was held on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 9.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church Knights of Columbus of Hickory Council 6451 and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Council 6451 were instrumental in this pro-life event.

The organizers included Bryan Clark, Phil Bowman, Eddie Williams, Ann Bowman and Kim Clark. Members of the ladies auxiliary worked alongside and supported the evangelistic efforts of the Knights.

Approximately 50 people were in attendance, ranging in age from 4 to senior citizens. They held up signs along busy U.S. 70. The Life Chain extended several blocks, ending close to the entrance of Valley Hills Mall.

Organizers said the most thought-provoking slogans on signs included “Adoption, the Loving Option,” “Life the First Inalienable Right,” “Defend Life,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “Abortion Kills Children,” and “Lord, Forgive Us and Our Nation.” Organizers said the one prolific statement that stood out the most was a picture of an embryo with the caption, “I Am a Person – Be My Voice.”

Father James Collins, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Newton, was present and Deacon Bill Schreiber concluded the Life Chain with prayer, blessing those who attended. Psalm 22: 10-11: “For you drew me forth from the womb, made me safe at my mother’s breasts. Upon you I was thrust from the womb; since my mother bore me you are my God.”