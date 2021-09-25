A man for our season

Graves put the best interests of the state first and hurled himself into political oblivion. Hickory Tavern grew into a city at the intersection of a north-south trade route where the Horseford Bridge crossed the Catawba River (close to the current location of the U.S. 321 bridges), and the railway that became the main driver of Hickory’s booming growth. Graves, meanwhile, never again served in elected office.

Calvin Graves was a wise and devout Christian but he also had flaws. As a young man, he opposed extending the right to vote to free Black citizens. He also opposed involving Roman Catholics more fully in the state’s political process. But later in life, he fought the tide of racism by teaching a Sunday school class attended by around 50 African Americans. He was a trustee of the University of North Carolina. He also helped Dorothea Dix create the state’s first hospital for the mentally ill. He was a catalyst in the founding of what became Wake Forest University and pledged $500 of his money to make it a reality. Graves was something that has become very rare today: a visionary with the mind of Christ and the heart of God who considered his life and his high place of privilege of little value except for how they could be used up.