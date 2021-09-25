A man for our season

If it weren’t for Calvin Graves, Hickory as we know it wouldn’t exist. Graves was the descendant of prominent Revolutionary War heroes and key figures in North Carolina and Virginia history.
After a meteoric rise through state politics, he was chosen to be speaker of the North Carolina house in 1842 in his second term. He was chosen to be speaker of the bitterly divided state senate in 1848 at age 44, after resisting the urging of his peers to run for governor. If anyone was in the state’s political catbird seat, it was him. Then he did something remarkable. He willfully and wisely ruined his political future.
Railroads were key to developing prosperity in 19th-century North Carolina. Eastern North Carolina had a north-south line that connected it with out-of-state markets. There were two main proposals for railroad expansion. One would extend rail service south to north from Charlotte to Danville, Va., and straight through Graves’ home county. Another would run east to west, incorporating the western part of the state into the prosperity enjoyed elsewhere.
Senators were evenly split between the two. Graves, as speaker of the senate, was called on to break the tie. He faced the prospect of doing what could ensure his re-election and the prosperity of his home county or doing what many felt would be the wiser long-term choice for the whole state. That choice led to extending the railroad to the boonies of the Western Piedmont and mountains where lowly settlements like Hickory Tavern and Morganton and small towns like Asheville dotted the wilderness.
Graves put the best interests of the state first and hurled himself into political oblivion. Hickory Tavern grew into a city at the intersection of a north-south trade route where the Horseford Bridge crossed the Catawba River (close to the current location of the U.S. 321 bridges), and the railway that became the main driver of Hickory’s booming growth. Graves, meanwhile, never again served in elected office.
Calvin Graves was a wise and devout Christian but he also had flaws. As a young man, he opposed extending the right to vote to free Black citizens. He also opposed involving Roman Catholics more fully in the state’s political process. But later in life, he fought the tide of racism by teaching a Sunday school class attended by around 50 African Americans. He was a trustee of the University of North Carolina. He also helped Dorothea Dix create the state’s first hospital for the mentally ill. He was a catalyst in the founding of what became Wake Forest University and pledged $500 of his money to make it a reality. Graves was something that has become very rare today: a visionary with the mind of Christ and the heart of God who considered his life and his high place of privilege of little value except for how they could be used up.
Graves reminds me of the sons of Issachar. They were religious scholars who guided Israel as a result of being well-educated, having developed a mind of wisdom and having become skilled in discerning what Yahweh was calling them and their king, David, to do (1 Chronicles 12:32). Likewise, in the New Testament, Paul prays that the Philippians’ “love may abound in knowledge and insight” (Philippians 1:9). What is the relevance of all this for us today?
I encounter so many people who are oh-so spiritual who have little to no common sense. In fact, I think today spiritually grounded, big-picture wisdom is the exception rather than the rule. Likewise, the willingness to wisely destroy one’s life for the gain of the many is modeled perfectly by Christ, who emptied himself of his rightful place on the universe’s throne to die as a despised servant. I know our era is not uniquely selfish and foolish, but it is severely so. If there is anything Hickory and the world need, it is more people with a mind and heart like Graves. I think we should declare a day in his honor.
How many of us would have voted Graves out of office because our immediate interests were not being served? How many of us would or could imitate him in wise, willful self sacrifice? If our answer is a categorical “Not me,” we should question what savior we are following.
Chris Simmons is part of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.