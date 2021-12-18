A blessing of the longest night

A headline in the New York Times this week announced that the United States is close to surpassing 800,000 deaths to coronavirus with the largest toll taken on our elderly populations.
Close to 100 people died as a result of the tornados that swept through Kentucky and the surrounding areas last week. Ways of life have been forever altered due to the lingering pandemic, and loss has become one of the realities that knits all people together.
For many, the holiday season is a stark reminder of grief that is a constant companion. It can be difficult to summon enthusiasm for twinkle lights and jingle bells when there is so much that we miss. What do we do when the darkness of grief seems to surround us and cause us to wonder whether daylight will ever dawn?
Astrologically, the longest night of the year will take place this week. Dec. 21 is the winter solstice. This is the annual astronomical occurrence when the sun reaches its southernmost declination and the northern hemisphere is tilted as far as it can go away from the sun. The day after the winter solstice marks the beginning of the lengthening of days. Incrementally, the balance shifts, and we will find ourselves moving toward brighter, longer stretches of warming sunlight once again.
The winter solstice is a beautiful metaphor for the movement of grief through our lives: incremental, cyclical, and slow. The word “solstice” comes from the Latin “sol-sistere” — which literally means that the sun stands still. On the solstice we are invited into the stillness of the dark as a means of honoring our own grief and loss.
On this year’s longest night, the farmer’s almanac suggests that the moon will be starting to wane from its fullness. While the waning gibbous, again, reminds of the ephemeral nature of all life, it also provides substantial light for those who need to find a way through the darkness. The moon can teach much about our relationship to the sun. Poet and painter Jan Richardson writes of the ebb and flow of darkness that marks the winter solstice through the phases of the moon. In her book “Night Visions,” she prays:
… in the dark of night,
let me learn
the wisdom of the moon,
how it waxes and wanes
but does not die,
how it gives itself
to shadow,
knowing it will emerge whole
once more.
May we who mourn also emerge whole. May we who yearn for the warm light of the sun, also learn the wisdom of the moon.
Several churches have begun offering services around the winter solstice as a means of offering blessing on the longest night of the year. Such services honor the grief and loss that are real for all of us who walk this earth. The congregations of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Peace United Church of Christ, and Northminster Presbyterian church invite any whose hearts are heavy this season to join us for a service of Blessing of the Longest Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Northminster Presbyterian Church (3730 North Center St., Hickory). The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s website: npchickory.org. Together we will hold space in the darkness for holiness. We will pray for the many losses that have claimed hold of our hearts. And, we will light candles to remind each other of the brightness yet to come. I hope you will join us.
The Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Hickory.