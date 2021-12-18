A blessing of the longest night

On this year’s longest night, the farmer’s almanac suggests that the moon will be starting to wane from its fullness. While the waning gibbous, again, reminds of the ephemeral nature of all life, it also provides substantial light for those who need to find a way through the darkness. The moon can teach much about our relationship to the sun. Poet and painter Jan Richardson writes of the ebb and flow of darkness that marks the winter solstice through the phases of the moon. In her book “Night Visions,” she prays:

… in the dark of night,

let me learn

the wisdom of the moon,

how it waxes and wanes

but does not die,

how it gives itself

to shadow,

knowing it will emerge whole

once more.

May we who mourn also emerge whole. May we who yearn for the warm light of the sun, also learn the wisdom of the moon.

Several churches have begun offering services around the winter solstice as a means of offering blessing on the longest night of the year. Such services honor the grief and loss that are real for all of us who walk this earth. The congregations of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Peace United Church of Christ, and Northminster Presbyterian church invite any whose hearts are heavy this season to join us for a service of Blessing of the Longest Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Northminster Presbyterian Church (3730 North Center St., Hickory). The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s website: npchickory.org. Together we will hold space in the darkness for holiness. We will pray for the many losses that have claimed hold of our hearts. And, we will light candles to remind each other of the brightness yet to come. I hope you will join us.

The Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Hickory.