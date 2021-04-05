Libraries celebrate Library Giving Day

NEWTON - As part of National Library Week through April 4-10, the Catawba County Library is participating in Library Giving Day.

The one-day event, observed on Wednesday, April 7, invites people to make a donation of any amount to the Library Endowment, a permanent fund that ensures high-quality library services and resources will continue to empower lives and build community for future generations, especially during challenging times.

To be part of this vital initiative and show support for the ongoing work of the library, contribute by using the Library Giving Day link on the library’s home page at www.catawbacountync.gov/library.

Libraries have a positive impact on their communities. Not only do they actively support lifelong learning, but they also offer public spaces where everyone is welcome, and there’s no cost to use a library or its resources.

The Catawba County Library serves as a powerful, frequently-used community resource, as shared in its annual report for 2019-20:

• 262,932 visits to the library

• 493,173 items checked out

• 34,714 in-library computer uses

• 1,003 technology borrows