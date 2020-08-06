Letter: Joel Reece made Christmas gifts possible for many families

His talent in organization and devotion to detail made it possible for many families to have gifts under the tree at Christmas. Mr. Joel (Reece) will be missed.
On behalf of the Catawba County Christmas Bureau's non-profit partners, I’d like to say what a pleasure it was to know that there was a volunteer that took his responsibility very serious when it came to setting up the Salvation Army Toy Shop. Through my 20 years involved in the Christmas Bureau, he was always there when I needed something. I quickly learned not to ask a lot of questions but to simply tell Joel what it was I needed and with a slight nod of his head it would be done. Sounds almost like the children’s book “T’was the Night Before Christmas."
Perhaps Joel was our modern-day version of that famous man. Without a doubt many families around our community benefited by his kindness. Blessed are we.
Jennie B. Connor, Executive Director
Catawba County United Way
