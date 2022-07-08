Letter: Gas holiday Band-Aid will not stop economic bleeding

Placing a Band-Aid on a deep wound does not stop internal bleeding, ergo the Federal Tax Holiday on gas. Ironically, this projected 18 cents savings will last until the November elections. The real culprit at the pump is not Putin but Biden. If a prudent president were so inclined to erase fossil fuel, they would slowly remove the pumps, not turn-off the spigot that runs America, forcing US citizens to take money from savings to fill their tanks to go to work or buy groceries. Then, splashing the wound with alcohol, purchasing petrol from countries who despise us, adding insult to injury.

Band-Aid logic has been applied to gun control. There are gun laws on the books which should be enforced. Criminally inclined/insane individuals can easily find access to illegal weapons. The gun control Band-Aid solution masks the real problem, which is, why all this violence? The youth today have been desensitized. America has left the pews and the temples, adding to this crisis. Religion is no longer a part of their lives. God, ethics, moral values, and virtues have been replaced by horrendous “entertainment” of merciless words and viciousness on the screens that our youth hold in their hands six to eight hours a day.

The third crisis destroying our country is the F-word, fentanyl. The New York Times gave this report on May 11, 2022. “After a catastrophic increase in 2020, deaths from drug overdoses rose again to record-breaking levels in 2021, nearing 108,000, the result of an ever-worsening fentanyl crisis, according to preliminary new data published on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drug overdoses, which long ago surged above the country’s peak deaths from AIDS, car crashes and guns, killed about a quarter as many Americans last year as Covid-19.”

In lieu of the above, Biden implemented the National Drug Control Strategy. Quoting from the Whitehouse website, a press release on April 22, 2022: “This Strategy goes after two big drivers of the opioid epidemic: untreated addiction and drug trafficking,” said President Biden. “It’s time we treat addiction like any other disease. And at the same time, we are disrupting drug traffickers’ financial networks, supply chains, and delivery routes, including on the internet.”

Who are the drug traffickers/supply chain? On January 2020, the DEA Intelligence Report (dea.gov) stated this: “While Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the United States, India is emerging as a source for finished fentanyl powder and fentanyl precursor chemicals.” The National Drug Control Strategy is a Band-Aid solution. Why? The Mexican border remains open, encouraging traffickers to set-up shop in our neighborhoods to sell drugs and guns.

Barbara (Bobby) Case Speers

Hickory