Letter: Contributions of Charlie and Sattie Tyson recalled

Charles “Charlie” Webster Tyson was born on February 19, 1887, to enslaved

parents, Peter and Delilah Tyson. On July 7, 1907 Charlie married Sattie Parker and

after having two children, they moved from Stanly County to Catawba County.

Despite only having an elementary school education, Charlie was able to find work

at the Lookout Dam. Several odd jobs later, Charlie and Sattie purchased the 77-

acre farm on which they worked. It became one of the largest Black-owned farm

during that time, as well as a haven for anyone who needed shelter, food, or

company.

Charlie was an active member of the Black church and an advocate for civil rights.

He was one of the first member to join the NAACP in Catawba County and helped

many Black Americans register to vote for the first time. Charlie and Sattie

worshiped at Smyreʼs Chapel AME Zion Church for over 50 years. Charlie chaired

both the trustee and steward boards for 30 years. He partnered with Dave Irving