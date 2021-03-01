Letter: Contributions of Charlie and Sattie Tyson recalled

Charles “Charlie” Webster Tyson was born on February 19, 1887, to enslaved
parents, Peter and Delilah Tyson. On July 7, 1907 Charlie married Sattie Parker and
after having two children, they moved from Stanly County to Catawba County.
Despite only having an elementary school education, Charlie was able to find work
at the Lookout Dam. Several odd jobs later, Charlie and Sattie purchased the 77-
acre farm on which they worked. It became one of the largest Black-owned farm
during that time, as well as a haven for anyone who needed shelter, food, or
company.
Charlie was an active member of the Black church and an advocate for civil rights.
He was one of the first member to join the NAACP in Catawba County and helped
many Black Americans register to vote for the first time. Charlie and Sattie
worshiped at Smyreʼs Chapel AME Zion Church for over 50 years. Charlie chaired
both the trustee and steward boards for 30 years. He partnered with Dave Irving
of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church to obtain Smyrna Cemetery.
Married for 57 years, Charlie and Sattie raised 11 children, instilling in them the
importance of education and hard work. The Tysons have been blessed with a
family of accomplished professionals in business, clergy, education, and
healthcare.
This Black History Month, on his 134th birthday, we remember Charlie Tysonʼs
contributions to his community and celebrate how his legacy continues today.
Ron Carson