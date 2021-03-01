 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Contributions of Charlie and Sattie Tyson recalled
0 comments

Letter: Contributions of Charlie and Sattie Tyson recalled

  • 0

Charles “Charlie” Webster Tyson was born on February 19, 1887, to enslaved

parents, Peter and Delilah Tyson. On July 7, 1907 Charlie married Sattie Parker and

after having two children, they moved from Stanly County to Catawba County.

Despite only having an elementary school education, Charlie was able to find work

at the Lookout Dam. Several odd jobs later, Charlie and Sattie purchased the 77-

acre farm on which they worked. It became one of the largest Black-owned farm

during that time, as well as a haven for anyone who needed shelter, food, or

company.

Charlie was an active member of the Black church and an advocate for civil rights.

He was one of the first member to join the NAACP in Catawba County and helped

many Black Americans register to vote for the first time. Charlie and Sattie

worshiped at Smyreʼs Chapel AME Zion Church for over 50 years. Charlie chaired

both the trustee and steward boards for 30 years. He partnered with Dave Irving

of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church to obtain Smyrna Cemetery.

Married for 57 years, Charlie and Sattie raised 11 children, instilling in them the

importance of education and hard work. The Tysons have been blessed with a

family of accomplished professionals in business, clergy, education, and

healthcare.

This Black History Month, on his 134th birthday, we remember Charlie Tysonʼs

contributions to his community and celebrate how his legacy continues today.

Ron Carson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert