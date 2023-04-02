As the calendar turns to April and May, our thoughts turn to what to plant in our freshly tilled soil. Whether it is tomato plants in the shrubbery bed or big gardens in the loamy soil along the creeks of our area, the planting process is less dependent on the old sources of advice so necessary in earlier times.

Warming weather seems to be the guiding force for gardeners to head out to the hardware and greenhouses for their bedding plants. The warm weather in late winter created a false start for many novice gardeners. Other veteran gardeners continue to be patient in following the moon signs found in publications such as The Old Farmers’ Almanac. For rural families who have planted by the signs for generations, using them is serious stuff to be followed without fail.

Present-day gardeners tend to depend on improved fertilizers, hybridized plants, and just finding the time to put the seed or bedding plants from the big box stores in the ground. Somewhere along the way, the old methods have fallen by the wayside.

So, let’s do a tutorial based on information from the National Park Service, several state agriculture departments and, of course, the farming almanacs that have been around for centuries. Using the Old Farmer’s Almanac to guide planting and many other farm activities was the gold standard on many farms in our past rural areas. On its journey around the earth, the moon passed through all 12 signs of the Zodiac. Water or earth signs were believed to be the best time for planting and pruning plants. Air and fire signs were judged to be barren times and were appropriate for plowing the soil, harvesting and trimming plants and trees for the control of growth.

Planting by the signs found in the almanacs was important to the farmers. You plant aboveground crops (lettuce, peas, tomatoes, etc.) when the moon is waxing (growing) from new to full moon. Underground crops (beets, radishes, carrots, potatoes, etc.) were planted when the moon was waning from full to new moon. However, true gardening by the signs is a bit more complicated.

Moon planters believed that the same gravitational force that pulls the tides caused crops, especially those that bear above ground, to leap right out of the earth. Conversely, when the moon is on the wane and its light and gravitational pull are on the decrease, the earth’s gravity kicks in again and roots burrow happily into the ground. In addition, one never planted on a Sunday since it was always a barren day no matter the sign. Moon phase changes such as a new or full moon were also barren days.

Several old-time residents of our rural area were consulted for other farm work, as well. The right time to butcher and neuter farm animals followed certain signs. Other activities such as shingling a house were to occur on the growing side of the moon. One did not attempt to pull teeth on the wrong sign of the moon or excess bleeding would occur.

Houses and barns were to be painted on dry signs such as Leo or Aires. My mother would not make sauerkraut or pickles unless the sign was right. She claimed that my maternal grandmother attempted to make sauerkraut on the wrong sign, and it rotted and smelled to “high heavens.” She never planted cucumbers on Saturday because they would result in bitter pickles.

My grandfather had a nice orchard on the top of our farm’s highest point, which he tended with pride. He was quick to listen to his friends with large orchards in the Brushy Mountains. During his trips to Taylorsville, he listened to a variety of unusual advice for improving his orchard. He heard that one could hang plow points on a fruit tree to keep off the frost, hanging a horseshoe in fruit trees ensured a heavy crop, and driving a rusty nail on the north side of a tree made it bear better fruit.

It was also bad luck to burn apple wood. Particularly bad luck would result if one burned the wood of a fruit tree struck by lightning.

Not only did farmers read the almanac for guidance, they also depended on the signs of nature. Corn was not to be planted until the farmer heard the first call of the whippoorwill or until the oak leaves matured to the size of a squirrel’s ear. Corn required a tremendous amount of hard work. My father was a firm believer in the tradition that corn had to be hoed twice, once for the corn and once for the boys.

Rings around the moon or sun also helped the farmer to know when to plow or plant. Certain plants such as okra and melons were not to be planted before the first of May to avoid the chance of a killing frost.

Today, many people are limited to knowing the best stores to make purchases of these commodities.

Whether one believes in the advice of the almanac and nature’s signs may be immaterial, but some basic understanding of past farming practices may provide a greater appreciation of how our food raising processes have evolved.

The advice found in The Old Farmer’s Almanac can’t be all wrong since it has been published continuously since 1792, making it the oldest continuously published periodical in North America.

The planting, gathering, processing and storage of homegrown vegetables have disappeared for a large percentage of our population. It is so much cheaper to go to the local grocery store and buy cans of vegetables on sale for two cans for a dollar.

All I can say is that the homegrown variety of vegetables have a unique and wonderful taste, especially considering the amount of time needed to grow and maintain a garden. Few culinary treats compare to a sandwich made from homegrown tomatoes slathered with a certain type of mayonnaise or a big pot of soup made from home-processed vegetables on a cold winter’s day. Ladies continue to seek praises for their offerings at church dinners, but the quality of a green bean casserole made from “real” green beans defies comparison.

Judging by how few gardens are in my neighborhood, I fear that gardening may become a lost art for our children and grandchildren. Maybe we should at least plant a couple of tomato plants in the shrubbery or herb gardens in planters on the porch. Or better yet, talk with some older people in nursing homes about their past gardens and look for the gleam in their aging eyes!