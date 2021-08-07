Lenoir Crossing shopping center gets upgrades

LENOIR — The Lenoir Crossing shopping center at Smith Crossroads is undergoing renovations and will have a new tenant in the future — Jersey Mike's Subs.

The shopping center is owned and operated by Venture Properties. Aaron Edwards, sales and leasing manager with Venture Properties, said interest in the shopping center and growth in the market in Lenoir prompted Venture to renovate the buildings and parking lot.

"Since I joined the company, it has been a goal of mine to elevate that shopping center," Edwards said. "We were able to recruit Chick-fil-A and Harbor Freight to Lenoir Crossing, and with continued interested in the location, we thought it was a good time to make some needed changes and improvements."

The improvements will come in two phases. In Phase 1, Venture plans to reface the shopping center buildings from the corner nearest to U.S. 321 to Harbor Freight. Venture also plans to resurface and redesign the parking lot, add new landscaping and trees, and add new lighting.

The old Blockbuster space is being converted into three new units. Jersey Mike's Subs will move into the corner space nearest to 321 and will have an outdoor patio. Cricket Wireless and the Nail Salon will move from their current locations in the center into the other two new spaces.