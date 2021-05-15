Learn about pollinators during virtual program

NEWTON — Do you love seeing the landscape brighten with blooms each spring? Do you enjoy keeping a garden of your own? Are you concerned about the decreasing population of beneficial insects?

If so, you’ll want to attend the Catawba County Library’s virtual program on pollinator gardens. Entitled "Butterflies & Blooms," it will underscore the importance of pollinators and talk about how to attract them with plants they find appealing.

The program takes place at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 17. Register to attend at tinyurl.com/ccls-Pollinators or by calling 828-465-8664.

Guest presenter Samantha Derr will define what a pollinator is (not just insects) and explain how pollinators do the essential work of helping plants thrive and produce. She’ll also explain how you can create a beautiful and useful pollinator garden in your yard, even if you have limited space.

You’ll learn why pollinator gardens can be a jumping-off point for developing a healthier ecosystem, not only on your property but in the community at large. Getting the neighborhood involved can expand the scope of your own efforts and beautify the local environment too. Even on a small scale, providing a haven for a few pollinators can have a powerful effect on the world.