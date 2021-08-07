Learn about depression and anxiety at free sessions

HICKORY — You are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about depression and anxiety. VayaHealth will present two training sessions: “Depression: From Surviving to Thriving” and “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind.”

The first class will be at 10 a.m. Depressive symptoms often present themselves through feelings of isolation, hopelessness, and despair. In this session, participants will examine different types, common causes, symptoms and treatment methods for depression focusing on moving from a place of simply surviving to one of thriving.

The second class will be at 11 a.m. Anxiety can be debilitating force in one’s life. At times, anxiety can be so debilitating that it interferes with the ability to manage one’s own activities of daily living. When this happens, it’s important to know that there are supports available to treat and assist in the management of symptoms. This curriculum focuses on different types of anxiety disorders, specifically detailing ones more commonly noted in older adults and interventions available to assist in calming the anxious mind.

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.