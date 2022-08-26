PLEASE NOTE LAYLA NEEDS TO BE ONLY DOG!!! MUST BE FAMILIAR WITH THE BREED AND NEEDS FOR CARE. BREED EXPERIENCE... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PLEASE NOTE LAYLA NEEDS TO BE ONLY DOG!!! MUST BE FAMILIAR WITH THE BREED AND NEEDS FOR CARE. BREED EXPERIENCE... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three of the five teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Hickory man will be tried as adults.
A developer wants to build more than 400 homes in Newton.
No injuries were reported after a head-on collision near the former Checkers restaurant building in Hickory.
A man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir on Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.
Friday's area football scores (Aug. 19, 2022)
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
Community members expressed their religious views and opinions about removing books from the libraries of Catawba County Schools during a scho…
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
A man was arrested on multiple charges following what law officers said was a car chase in Alexander County on Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.