Kentucky basketball recruit holds Hickory camp, pays tribute to gym where he got his start

One of the top-rated basketball players in the nation is already giving back to the next generation of players in Hickory.

Robert Dillingham, 17, was a point guard at Kanye West’s Donda Academy and has committed to play his freshman season for John Calipari and the University of Kentucky. He hosted a free basketball camp for 120 area boys and girls last week at the gym where he got his start.

Three sessions, each with 40 young people, comprised the all-day camp at the Ridgeview Recreation Center. The center, along with an adjacent public library, are the last vestiges of what was a proud, bustling, largely self-contained historically African American community before integration closed its grades-one through -12 school and desegregation led to the decline of its businesses.

Dillingham had first come to what was locally known as The Center around age 4 with his dad, Donald. He returned last week as an ESPN top-five basketball recruit in the Class of 2023.

Older brother, Denzel, 29, helped forge the path for Dillingham in terms of life, basketball and the camp. It was he who often coerced a sleepy younger brother by saying, “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to put in the work.”

Denzel played basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne University before transferring to Paine College, where in his 2013 junior year he was Player of the Year in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Currently a municipal recreation programmer, the brother’s hands were all over the event at which Dillingham sought to impart skills to children ages 12 to 16.

The camp sessions consisted of drills in shooting, layups, stationary ball-handling and defensive sliding. Dillingham led the dribbling exercise along with fellow 2023 recruit Aden Holloway, an Auburn University commit. Members of the CP3 Basketball Academy, operated by NBA player Chris Paul, coached campers in finishing layups and with set and jump shots.

It was a family reunion of sorts for Dillingham after spending the past school year at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. He was recruited in a text message by founder Kanye West.

His mother, his older sister and cousins worked the Hickory camp’s reception desk, handed out commemorative T-shirts, supplied Sharpies for Dillingham and Holloway to autograph them, and distributed Gatorade.

His father worked the crowd, while nieces and a nephew had fun in their own way scampering around the facility throughout the day.

Two past local heroes passed through the camp to pay homage to Dillingham.

Chris Washburn, who played at North Carolina State University and was the third pick in the 1986 NBA Draft, said Dillingham’s emergence has him thinking what could have been for him had he not made poor decisions that led to a lifetime ban after only two seasons in the NBA.

“He’s good!” Washburn said of the basketball sensation. “I hope that he can maintain the same humbleness he has now later on in life.”

Washburn added: “His name brought out a lot of people, a lot of kids. It is always good to want to come back and give back to the community. I just wish our gym was bigger because there would be a lot more kids here.”

Al Young starred in football, basketball and track at Hickory High School. He was a seventh-round pick out of Virginia Tech in the 1985 NBA Draft. Young said he wants Dillingham to go further than he or Washburn. Young also mentioned two Hickory brothers with professional talent, Ernie Warlick, a Buffalo Bills tight end, and his brother Bob, a shooting guard at Pepperdine University who played with five teams in the NBA and ABA.

Young, who like Washburn still lives in Hickory, said: “This is something I’m glad he is doing, bringing stuff back home to show kids they can make it, too. When you get to his standing, the best thing in the world to do is to come back home and do things for the kids.”

Of the two visitors, Dillingham said: “Those were the legends before me. Who were Hickory legends, for real. So, it’s like just crazy that they came to my camp.

“They both gave me great advice on just like, really keeping a level head and like just making the right decisions. And making decisions based on business and not off emotions. That was a lot.”

Dillingham already is making big decisions. Perhaps the biggest was leaving the prep school Combine Academy in Lincolnton, where he was coached by former University of North Carolina and NBA point guard Jeff McInnis, to go west to help grow Donda Academy from a plan on paper to what now is a national magnet school for top basketball talent.

Dillingham’s father had dreams of his son leaving the tutelage of McInnis to play for UNC and opposed the cross-country move that he learned of only after it had been decided and executed by Rob, his mother, brother and sister.

“My dad is mad,” Dillingham said during the camp. “He thought I was making a mistake. But it was the right decision. I am able to make six-figure money through the NIL (the NCAA’s new policy that allows student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness in receiving sponsorships), retain my college eligibility and get a step closer to the NBA.”

Talking with well-wishers between sessions about pro basketball, Dillingham added: “I’m ready to get there. I’m trying to get in one year. All you need is one good season at Kentucky, and you’re going to the NBA.”

Life was not so easy, or the future literally laid out in front of him, a year ago. Nor had it ever been.

Dillingham’s mother is Valaaulia Tailele. She said she sensed there was too much pressure being put on Dillingham last year.

“His father wanted Rob to go to UNC,” she explained. “That was his dream, not Rob’s. Rob needed to follow his own dream and make his own decision.

“He wasn’t enjoying ball like he was before,” she said. “But when he moved to L.A., when I went there, I saw how he had a smile on his face. It was like a lot of load was off his shoulders. So I felt like he was doing real good.”

During the camp, Donald Dillingham said he approves of Dillingham’s commitment to Kentucky, and now embraces the move to Donda Academy.

“It’s good because he’s giving back to the community, and I think that’s what he needs to do,” Dillingham’s father said of the event.

He credited Donda with providing Dillingham awesome competition.

“They travel more,” he said. “They go to different states to play. They kinda exposed him more. They may be in New York, they may be in Texas, California, all over. Not just one specific area.”

Of seeing his son play in college, the father said: “More than likely, I will attend as many games as I can. Well, you know I wanted, I had expectations for him to be here in the Carolinas, somewhere in the Carolinas, but he chose to go to Kentucky and I support him 100%. Calipari’s a great coach.”

Dillingham’s mother described what has been a tough life in Hickory where many factory jobs left the region.

“I’ve worked nights at Shurtape (a manufacturer of electrical, industrial and packaging tape) for 25 years” she said. “It was hard. There were times when we had no lights, times when Denzel and Rob had to go mow lawns, when we did not know what we were going to have for dinner that night.”

When the text from Kanye West popped-up on Dillingham’s phone nearly a year ago, the mother was persuaded by her sons and daughter the offer was too good an opportunity to pass on.

“It’s not about money,” Tailele said. “It’s about my son in the future. That he’s gonna become a better person. And, I want him to be able to not depend on nobody. You know, make something of himself and help the community. My main thing, I want him to be able to give back.”