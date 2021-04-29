Katrina
Most Popular
A Hickory man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris.
A video showing Tate Boulevard moments before Zakylen Greylen Harris, a 7-year-old, was shot and killed was released by the Hickory Police Dep…
The Granite Falls Brewing Co. is so short-staffed, the restaurant and taproom had to close on a recent Saturday. Owner Mario Mastro says he lo…
The mother of a Hickory man charged with murder in the shooting of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris said there were as many as three other people in …
A 2-year-old child was shot and killed at a residence in Lenoir Friday night.
North Carolina may lift most COVID-19 restrictions by June 1 if new cases remain low and vaccinations continue to increase, Gov. Roy Cooper an…
7-year-old shot, killed on Tate Boulevard in Hickory on Wednesday night; police seek public's help in finding suspects
Hickory police are asking for help in finding the people who shot and killed a 7-year-old boy on Tate Boulevard Wednesday night.
Long View firefighters extinguished a large truck fire in a kudzu field Friday afternoon.
Lenoir-Rhyne students and some faculty marched from Hickory City Hall to the university in protest of racism on Thursday.
A prayer vigil was held on Monday to remember the life of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris.